House moves for Cianjur earthquake victims will be selective: President





Cianjur, West Java (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has asserted that the relocation of houses affected by the 5.6 magnitude earthquake in Cianjur district, West Java, in November will be selective as priority will be given to houses located in vulnerable areas. The president noted that damaged houses outside vulnerable areas would be rebuilt with government assistance and would not be moved. “Only dwellings located at the epicenter of the earthquake and in vulnerable areas of Cugenang sub-district would be evacuated, while dwellings or hamlets in areas deemed safe by the BMKG (Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency) ) would be rebuilt on Thursday (December 8),” Jokowi said while visiting a resettlement area in Sirnagalih village, Cilaku sub-district here on Monday. The president said 200 houses would be developed in Sirnagalih and another 1,600 would be developed in other areas for residents moving from the worst-hit areas in Cugenang sub-district. The houses will be rebuilt by applying anti-seismic construction technology to make them safer for residents, he revealed while adding that residents whose damaged houses are located in areas deemed safe will receive assistance. Meanwhile, apart from residents’ homes, the government will also help rebuild Islamic schools and boarding schools. (boarding school) damaged by the earthquake in Jambudipa village, Warungkondang sub-district, the president noted. The school aid will be disbursed next Thursday after the verification process is complete, he added. “Schools and ponderrens located in safer areas will receive reconstruction assistance from the government,” Jokowi remarked after meeting with administrators of Darul Falah Pesantren in Warungkondang sub-district. On November 21, a magnitude 5.6 earthquake shook Cianjur district in West Java at 1:21 p.m. local time. It was centered 10 kilometers (km) southwest of the district at a depth of 10 km. It didn’t have the potential to trigger a tsunami. As of December 3, some 331 people have lost their lives, eight people are missing, 593 people have been seriously injured, 59 people are being treated in Cianjur hospital and 114,683 people have fled their homes for go to evacuation stations due to the earthquake. Related news: Construction of relocation of houses for earthquake victims begins: Jokowi

Related News: Ministry secures resettlement land for Cianjur earthquake victims

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.antaranews.com/news/263923/house-relocations-for-cianjur-quake-victims-to-be-selective-president The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos