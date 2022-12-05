China eases controls, shows no sign of ‘zero COVID’ end





BEIJING (AP) China is relaxing some of the world’s toughest virus checks and authorities say newer variants are weaker. But they have yet to say when they might end a zero-COVID strategy that confines millions to their homes and sparks protests and demands for President Xi Jinping to resign.

On Monday, commuters in Beijing and at least 16 other cities were allowed to board buses and subways without testing for the virus in the previous 48 hours for the first time in months. Industrial hubs, including Guangzhou near Hong Kong, have reopened markets and businesses and lifted most movement restrictions while maintaining restrictions on infected neighborhoods.

The government last week announced plans to vaccinate millions of people in their 70s and 80s, a condition for ending zero-COVID restrictions that keep most visitors out of China and have disrupted global manufacturing and trade. This has boosted hopes for a quick end to zero COVID.” But health experts and economists warn it will take until mid-2023 and possibly 2024 before vaccination rates get high enough. and that hospitals are prepared for a possible outbreak of infections. China is not yet ready for a rapid reopening, Morgan Stanley economists said in a report on Monday. We expect continued containment measures. Restrictions could dynamically tighten further in lower-tier cities if hospitalizations increase. The changes follow protests demanding an end to ‘zero COVID’ but are in line with previous Communist Party promises to reduce disruption by easing quarantine and other restrictions. The changes were highly publicized in a possible effort to appease public anger, but there is no indication whether there was any in response to protests in Shanghai and other cities. China is the only major country still trying to stamp out transmission as the United States and others ease restrictions and try to live with the virus that has killed at least 6.6 million people and infected nearly 650 million. The protests began on November 25 after at least 10 people were killed in a fire at a building in Urumqi, in the northwest. Authorities have denied suggestions that firefighters or victims were stranded by locked doors or other virus checks. But the disaster became a hotbed of public frustration. Ahead of the protests, the Communist Party promised to make zero COVID less costly and disruptive, but said it was sticking to the overall containment strategy. The party earlier announced updates to the strategy to make it more focused. Authorities have begun to suspend access to infected buildings or neighborhoods instead of entire towns. But a spike in cases from October prompted regions across China to close schools and confine families to cramped apartments for weeks. Authorities say they are further optimizing controls and warn the country must remain vigilant. China faces new situations and tasks due to weakening pathogenicity of the latest omicron variant, a vice premier in charge of anti-virus campaign Sun Chunlan said last week. She said China has effective diagnosis and treatment and has vaccinated more than 90% of its population. The government in Shanghai, the country’s financial capital, announced that visitors to most sites will only need a negative virus test last week, instead of the previous two days. Schools, hospitals and bars will still require a test within the last 48 hours. Despite the changes, Beijing and other cities are telling some residents to stay home or applying other restrictions to infected neighborhoods. Travelers at train stations in the Chinese capital and at three airports are required to present a negative virus test within the previous 48 hours. Elsewhere, Guangzhou and other cities have said areas deemed to be at high risk of infection still face additional restrictions. A negative virus test in the past 72 hours is still required to enter public buildings in the vast southwest metropolis of Chongqing, a hotspot of the latest infection spike. Dining at restaurants in some parts of Beijing is still banned. A newspaper reported last week that some Beijing residents who have mild or asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 would be allowed for the first time to self-isolate at home instead of heading to one of the city’s sprawling quarantine centers. China. The government has yet to confirm this. Forecasters say the struggling economy, already under pressure from weak demand for Chinese exports and a government crackdown on debt in the real estate sector, could shrink this quarter. Regulators have responded by freeing up more money for loans and trying to encourage private investment in infrastructure projects. They eased some financial controls on property developers to reverse a slump in one of China’s biggest industries. Policymakers are focusing their efforts on stimulating growth, Eurasia Group analysts said in a report. “However, even if China’s transition away from a strict zero-COVID policy is more decisive and accelerated, reaching public health milestones like increased vaccination of the elderly will take months. On Monday, the government reported 30,014 new cases, including 25,696 without symptoms. That was down from last week’s daily high above 40,000, but still close to record daily highs for China. The Xi government presented zero COVID as proof of the superiority of the Chinese system over the United States and Western countries. The official death toll in China stands at 5,235 since the start of the pandemic, compared to 1.1 million in the United States. China has also suffered a possible spike in deaths among people with cancer, heart disease and other conditions who struggled to seek care as hospitals focused on treating virus cases. Data on these deaths were not reported.

