Prime Minister thanks several world leaders for their wishes for India to assume G20 Presidency





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday thanked several world leaders, including US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron, for their wishes for India to assume the chairmanship of the powerful G20 grouping and called for working together for the global good.

Responding to a tweet from Biden about India assuming the G20 presidency, Modi thanked the US president and stressed the importance of working together.

“Thank you @POTUS. Your invaluable support will be a source of strength for India’s G-20 Presidency. It is important that we all work together to build a better planet,” Modi said in a tweet.

In his tweet on Friday, Biden said India was a strong partner for the United States and that he looked forward to supporting his “friend” Prime Minister Modi during India’s G20 presidency.

“Together, we will advance sustainable and inclusive growth while tackling common challenges such as the climate, energy and food crises,” he said.

Modi also thanked European Council President Charles Michel for his well wishes.

“Thank you Mr. @CharlesMichel. Looking forward to your active participation as we work collectively to advance global good,” Modi tweeted.

Michel had congratulated India on the start of its presidency of the G20.

“I look forward to working with @narendramodi as his country leads discussions on how to tackle the world’s most pressing challenges in 2023,” the European Council President said.

Modi also thanked Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez for his well wishes.

“Gratitude for your kind work, Mr. @sanchezcastejon. Fully endorses your views on working collectively to alleviate the challenges of the present to leave a better planet for generations to come,” Modi said.

Responding to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s tweet congratulating India on the G20 presidency, Prime Minister Modi said: “Your solidarity is vital. Japan has contributed a lot to global welfare and I am confident that the world will continue to learn from Japan’s successes on various fronts.”

Earlier on Sunday, French President Macron tweeted: “One Earth. A family. A future. India has taken over the presidency of #G20India! I trust my friend Narendra Modi to bring us together to build peace and a more sustainable world. “

Responding to Macron’s tweet, Modi said, “Thank you, my dear friend @EmmanuelMacron! I look forward to consulting with you closely during India’s G20 Presidency as we strive to bring global attention to the issues that affect humanity as a whole.”

India officially assumed the presidency of the G20 on Thursday.

The G20, or Group of 20, is an intergovernmental forum of the world’s major developed and developing economies.

It includes Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States and European Union. (EU).

Together, they represent more than 80% of the world’s gross domestic product, 75% of international trade and two-thirds of the world’s population.

