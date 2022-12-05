Beginning of the construction of housing for the victims of the earthquake: Jokowi





From Monday, I will ensure that the construction of a relocation house in Sirnagalih village, Cilaku sub-district begins. Thursday, once the verification of the damaged house is completed, the aid, in the amount of Rp50 million, Rp Cianjur, West Java (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has assured that the construction of relocation houses for earthquake victims in Cianjur, West Java is proceeding on Monday. The president also noted that the damaged house reconstruction aid for the victims will be delivered on Thursday, December 8. “From Monday, I will ensure that the construction of a relocation house in Sirnagalih village, Cilaku sub-district begins. On Thursday, after the verification of the damaged house is completed, the help, d 50 million rupees, 25 million rupees, and Rp10 million, will be distributed,” Jokowi remarked at the Cijedil evacuation post here on Monday. The president suggested that the damaged houses could be rebuilt through mutual cooperation to support the region’s economy. Moreover, until the third week after the earthquake, residents were still staying at the evacuation stations. Related news: Expect Kadin to lay out development roadmaps: President In addition, compensation for victims beyond resettlement assistance will be paid directly through savings to respective bank accounts, the president added. He noted that the number of earthquake aid beneficiaries in Cianjur has reached 56,000 families, who will soon receive the money to rebuild their homes. Thus, house construction works can be done quickly and completed in a short time. “The number of beneficiaries is quite high and we hope that it will be distributed to help the economic movement in Cianjur. We hope that the victims will immediately return to their homes and no longer live in evacuation posts,” he said. points out. During his third visit to Cianjur, the President made a point of ensuring the sanitary conditions of more than one hundred thousand refugees. While visiting the refugee camps, most of them said that they were still in good health and received the maximum services from the joint officers. Related news: 60% of electric vehicles worldwide rely on batteries made in Indonesia: Widodo “The third time, I came to make sure that the aid was immediately distributed and to make sure that the refugees were in good health. For this reason, we will accelerate the disbursement of the aid to help them return to their homes. For those who are relocated, we will build the first 200 houses in Cilaku,” he remarked. On November 21, a magnitude 5.6 earthquake shook Cianjur district in West Java at 1:21 p.m. local time. It was centered 10 kilometers (km) southwest of the district at a depth of 10 km. It didn’t have the potential to trigger a tsunami. As of December 3, some 331 lives have been lost, eight people are missing, 593 people have been seriously injured, 59 people are being treated in Cianjur Hospital and 114,683 people have fled their homes to military posts. evacuation due to earthquake. Related news: Intelligence must go hand in hand with a healthy body and mind: President Related News: Instilling Noble Character in Student to Create a Brilliant Generation: Jokowi

