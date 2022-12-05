Second booster or fourth dose of vaccination

indonesiabaik.id – President Joko Widodo invites all people, especially health workers and the elderly, to carry out vaccination boosters immediately.

The president gets a second recall

President Joko Widodo’s invitation to the public was extended after the conduct of the second COVID-19 booster vaccination held in the courtyard of the presidential palace in Bogor, West Java on Thursday (11/24/ 2022).

On this occasion, President Jokowi used the IndoVac vaccine for his second COVID-19 vaccination booster. Indovac, is claimed to be a locally produced vaccine that has been shown to be effective in preventing the transmission of COVID-19. The President also stressed the importance of booster vaccinations to increase immunity and prevent the transmission of COVID-19.

The President also explained the coverage of the latest vaccinations, namely that currently Indonesia has injected 205 million doses of the first vaccine, 172 million doses of the second vaccine, 66 million doses of the first booster vaccine and 730,000 second booster doses. vaccine.

More recently, the Ministry of Health authorized the administration of a second booster dose of COVID-19, or the fourth injection, to people over the age of 60.

This policy is set forth in circular letter number HK.02.02/C/5565/2022 regarding the 2nd booster dose of COVID-19 vaccination for the elderly group. Effective since stipulated by Director General of Disease Prevention and Control, Maxi Rein Rondonuwu on November 22, 2022.

The elderly, together with health workers, are the priority layer in the second vaccination booster. This is so that it can provide additional protection to vulnerable groups, to reduce the severity and even death of COVID-19.