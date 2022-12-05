Christmas Jokes 2022 Features Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield’s ‘Queue Skipping’, King Charles and Boris Johnson





Blank radio December 5, 2022, 4:46 PM Think Christmas cracker jokes are only ever funny in the role of your eyes? Think again. This year’s best modern party jokes have been announced and they’re funny. TV couple Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, King Charles III and Boris Johnson are among the famous faces behind the Christmas joke. The annual competition, organized by TV channel UK Gold, crowned Claire Travers Smith, from London, the winner with: “What kind of peas are ruining Christmas dinner? MPs. Boom boom!” Comedy critic and judge Bruce Dessau, said: After another year of ups and downs, audiences delivered the laughs. What Kind of Peas Spoil Christmas Dinner?deputies. Why does Kate Bush need to turn off the heating?She’s running that bill. How did King Charles III sign his Christmas cards to his family?From the artist formerly known as Prince. What’s the difference between Liz Truss and a shepherd?One turns around and the other turns the sheep Why don’t Will Smith and Chris Rock have a turkey this Christmas?They have beef. Why was Santa Claus banned from smoky chimneys?The carbon footprint. What crisps do Phil and Holly serve at their Christmas party?Jumped up. Why is the government having trouble with its own version of the Nativity?They can’t find three sages. What do people who heat their homes and wrap paper have in common this Christmas?Both get scammed. How to keep your home warm this Christmas?Insulation. Santa Claus was affected by the cost of living.He says there are only two deer this year. How do you keep Christmas dinner warm?Give the pigs heating blankets. Why are the Russian oligarchs cold this Christmas?Their assets are frozen. Why couldn’t Mary and Joseph afford a room for the night?Inn-flation. Why are our chocolate pieces smaller this Christmas?Because the pound is shrinking. How do you get to Boris Johnson’s Christmas?By Partygate. What is the most popular Christmas song during a cost of living crisis?Baby, it’s cold inside. What word game do reindeer play when they’re bored?Herdle. What is the favorite Christmas song of the Euro 2022 winning Lionesses?Deck The Balls. What is Emma Raducanus’ favorite Christmas movie?Love-15, actually. Here’s something else fun and festive: Sir Cliff Richard tells Chris Evans he’s delighted to be up against Stormzy on the charts.

