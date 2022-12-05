Politics
Will Prince Salman become the “Khalifa of the Gulf”? China has hatched a ‘Saudi plan’ to encircle America
The Saudi prince again came to the world’s attention when journalist Jamal Khashoggi was murdered. As a result, relations between America and Saudi Arabia have fallen into the abyss. The prince, who became Saudi Arabia’s prime minister, cut oil production even after Biden’s threat, not bowing to US pressure to isolate Russia. The Saudi prince now sees the Chinese president’s visit as an opportunity. Trying to be the Khalifa of the Gulf countries. This is the reason why the Prince made a big gamble by inviting the leaders of the Gulf countries and the countries of North Africa to the Sino-Arab Summit.
Oil is like blood for Saudi Arabia
Ayham Kamel, head of the Middle East and North Africa group at Eurasia Group, said: “Saudi Arabia is working on a strategic calculation that must include China, which has now become a full economic partner.” Analysts say the United States will always remain the Gulf countries’ greatest security ally. Even after that, Saudi Arabia is now pursuing such a foreign policy that it can improve its national economy. This too when the world moves away from hydrocarbons like oil which is like blood for Saudi Arabia.
Kamel said: “There is a danger that increasing relations with China will have the opposite effect and that it could increase the gap between America and Saudi Arabia relations. Don’t push it forward. Xi Jinping’s visit to Saudi Arabia comes at a time when tensions in US-Saudi relations, as well as the imposition of limits on Russian oil by Western countries, have sown uncertainty in global oil markets. energy. At the same time, America fears that China is increasing its influence in the oil and gas-rich Gulf countries.
Saudi Arabia will be included in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization!
On the other hand, other analysts claim that Xi Jinping is not just visiting Saudi Arabia. Their goal is to expand the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. China is trying to develop the SCO as a strong alliance against NATO. This is the reason why China can also include Saudi Arabia in the SCO. China is investing heavily in Saudi Arabia’s energy market. Saudi Arabia has also expressed its wish to become an observer member of the SCO. At the same time, Iran, a fierce adversary of Saudi Arabia, is on the way to becoming a full member of the SCO. Saudi Arabia is currently an SCO dialogue partner. Besides Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Qatar are also dialogue partners of the SCO. Countries like China, Iran and Russia want to use the SCO as a platform to counter Western influence.
