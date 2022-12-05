His Dark Materials Season 3 Draws On Trump Horror, Boris Johnson

Philip Pullman’s His Dark Materials trilogy is often seen as an atheistic take on CS Lewis’s Christian allegory via fantasy adventure series, The Chronicles of Narnia. The comparison is less than one-to-one, but there’s no denying that the show’s most prominent villains, the priests of the Magisterium, are a direct and horrifying allegory for institutionalized Christianity.

The main objective of the Magisterium is to eliminate the sin of mankind by any means possible, including, as adapted in the first season of HBO Maxs Its dark materials, separating the children from their soul. By its nature, the television series spends more time with the adult characters of Pullman’s world than the books, and the altered focus brings the books’ themes of adults controlling children to the fore.

Getting the audience inside the heads of these villains without making them overly sympathetic, whether it’s a mother raging that her child’s identity isn’t just an extension of her own or a world state that wants to remove free will from its citizens before they came of age was the show’s biggest creative challenge, according to series writer Jack Thorne.

We deliberately introduced [Father Hugh MacPhail, who rises to become the leader of the Magisterium] much earlier than the books, Thorne said, because we wanted to understand his background. We wanted to understand how someone does this to themselves and does this to their country.

Polygon sat down with Thorne on Zoom as the third and final season of Its dark materials, produced through a partnership between BBC One and HBO. The new season adapts the events of The amber spyglass and introduces yet more societies across the multiverse, where monolithic religion has sought to curb free will and rightly decided to start with children.

When asked if he thought there were current parallels between Dark materials fantasy horrors and current trends in book bans and legislative allegations of child corruptionThorne agreed the connection was not lost on him.

I’m very scared of where we are as a world right now. I think we’re all a little scared of where we are as a world. The way we got into our binary boxes and left, If you’re not on my team, then you’re on the other team. And the forces that arose that took advantage of it. You think of Trump in particular, and you think of Boris Johnson in my country, and the chilling way they have found to manipulate information to support their ego-driven agendas. Who lives very strongly in [His Dark Materials].

Pullmans Amber Spyglass, the final book in his trilogy, brings these themes together with many more, featuring an ultimate antagonist behind the Magisterium, a version of Purgatory, angels, and even the creator of the universe. But it’s also the book that completes the series’ transformation from a classic fantasy setup where kids find hidden doors to other worlds to something straight out of sci-fi classics: a multiverse of alternate worlds full of… wild diversity of civilizations both similar to and different from ours.

It is a movement that puts Its dark materials in the same category of modern, mainstream multiverse drama alongside Everything everywhere all at once, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verseand the Marvel Cinematic Universes are running headlong towards Avengers: Secret Wars.

Thorne also assigns this multiverse of multiverses to the current moment.

Why are we drawn to the multiverse? What about the times we live in now that we want the possibility of the other? Uh, you know, yeah, I can think of a lot of reasons why we might do it. Our time is such that we have the impression of living something quite profound. I don’t think I fully realize how great a revolution has been until we’re on the other side. I think it’s a youth-led revolution, and it’s about identity at its core. And when we get there, in the end, it will fill the His Dark Material books and the Avengers movies, and everything will seem to exist in a new context.

As the new season kicks off this week and production is wrapped and dusted off, Polygon asked Thorne if he feels he has a different perspective on the Pullmans books now than when he started the show.

We used to say, from the beginning of the process, that we were doing a doctorate. in Philip Pullman, he recalls. And I feel like I’ll never quite finish this doctorate. And with The Book of Dust it challenges things that I thought were the case even now. He walked us through it all, and nothing we did contradicted where his universe is. But at the same time, his universe is so multifaceted that he was constantly playing a catch-up game with his ridiculous intellect.