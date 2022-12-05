Matt Hancock pandemic diary: Boris Johnson had ‘extraordinary row’ with EU over Pfizer vaccines

Boris Johnson practically had smoke coming out of his ears after an extraordinary row over attempts by Pfizer bosses to divert vaccines to the EU, according to Matt Hancock.

In his pandemic diaries, the former health secretary records the EU’s desperate attempt to institute an export ban before a humiliating reversal two days later.

In January 2021, the rollout of the vaccine was in full swing after Britain became the first country to authorize the vaccine a month earlier.

But a major row was brewing with the EU, which made vital mistakes in negotiating contracts and overstated how quickly it could produce and distribute stings.

This meant millions of vaccines were exported from the continent while its politicians were hammered for not providing enough to their own citizens.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen admitted the bloc was slow to authorize the coup

The EU has taken drastic measures to try to cover up its mistakes.

Mr Hancock recalls the tense moment he briefed the Prime Minister on the last-minute attempt by Pfizers bosses to divert exports to the EU.

Calling the row extraordinary, he wrote: When I arrived in the Cabinet room, the Prime Minister had practically smoke coming out of his ears.

He was in bull mode in a china shop, pacing around the room, growling.

What really pissed him off was the fact that just last night he was talking to the CEO of Pfizer, Albert Bourla, and Bourla made no mention of it!

I was suspicious: when the Prime Minister is in this state of mind, he can really go wild.

I knew I had to be as diplomatic as possible if I wanted to avoid being caught in the crossfire.

Three days later, he reports that Pfizer relented, adding: Following a vigorous exchange between Bourla and the PM, to our surprise, they located an emergency supply, which is now heading our way.

The EU then tried to increase pressure on the UK and pharmaceutical companies by instituting what Mr Hancock calls an export ban before carrying out a humiliating raid.

Mr Hancock notes that on January 25, the new firm position was only due to the fact that they had screwed up the purchases.

He adds: The European Commissioner for Health has tweeted that in the future, any company that produces vaccines in the EU will have to provide prompt notification if they want to sell them to a third country.

In other words, they will need permission. Totally desperate stuff!

Two days later, he adds: A humiliating descent from the EU, which clearly realized that its export ban would not end well.

This followed frantic diplomacy on our side, plus our lawyers confirming that they couldn’t block our supply anyway.

What a ridiculous waste of time and energy.

Matt Hancock accused the EU of ‘totally desperate things’

The deployment was hailed by the Conservative government as a Brexit dividend, saying the UK could not have acted so quickly if it was part of the bloc.

In February last year, European Commission President Ursula von de Leyen admitted: We were late in authorizing. We were too optimistic about mass production and perhaps too confident that what we ordered would actually be delivered on time. There was also a row over messaging, as some EU countries initially refused to recommend the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine for people over 65, which damaged trust in the vaccine.

EU then took AstraZeneca to court to force it to deliver more jabs, but lost after the company argued it was fulfilling its contract.

By June last year, the UK had administered 111 doses per 100 people, compared to just over 70 in the EU.