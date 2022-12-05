President Jokowi observes the impact of the earthquake in the regency of Cianjur, here are a number of places visited

CIANJUR, WWW.PASJABAR.COM – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) visited Darul Falah (Ponpes) Islamic Boarding School, Jambudipa Village, Warungkondang District, Cianjur Regency, during his working visit to West Java Province on Monday (12/5 /2022). The Islamic Boarding School is one of the educational institutions in Cianjur Regency which was affected by the earthquake some time ago.

Coordinating Minister of Economy Airlangga Hartarto, Coordinating Minister of Human Development and Culture Muhadjir Effendy, Minister of PUPR Basuki Hadimuljono, Head of BNPB Suharyanto, Deputy Governor of West Java Uu Ruzhanul Ulum and the regent of Cianjur Herman Suherman also accompanied the president in this review.

Arrived around 09:55 WIB, President Jokowi accompanied by the President of the Islamic Boarding School Foundation Darul Falah KHM Choirul Anam immediately inspected a number of rooms affected by the earthquake, starting with the mosque, student dormitories, the kitchens, to the house of the clerk. Apart from this, the President also hailed and distributed aid to students and refugees around the Islamic boarding school.

The first mosque in the village of Jambudipa will soon be repaired

Darul Falah Islamic Boarding School Foundation Chairman KHM Choirul Anam in a separate statement hopes that some of the damage caused to the Islamic boarding school building by the earthquake some time ago can be repaired immediately. One of them is the Jami ‘Uswatun Hasanah Mosque, which is the first mosque in the village of Jambudipa and the only mosque used by local residents to perform Friday prayers.

“In addition to the repairs of the cleric’s house as well as the mosque as it is the only jami mosque used for Friday prayers in these two RWs,” KHM Choirul Anam said in a statement received by Pas Jabar on Monday. (5/12/2022).

Kiai Choirul Anam also hopes that President Jokowi’s visit to Islamic Boarding School will bring real benefits and blessings to Islamic Boarding School and the community around Darul Falah Islamic Boarding School. Apart from this, Kyai Choirul Anam also called for trauma healing for refugees, children and adults.

“With a bit of luck recovery after the earthquake it was quickly over and no less important is the healing of trauma not only for children but for adults it is also important because aftershocks are still happening and people are very afraid to be at home even if we are not brave at the mosque too long. I hope it ends soon,” he said.

President Jokowi visits SMPN 1 Warungkondang

Apart from the pre-determined agenda, President Joko Widodo visited Warungkondang 1 Public College, Cianjur Regency, West Java Province. The location of the secondary educational institution is not far from the Islamic boarding school Darul Falah, which has already been visited by the head of state.

After observing Darul Falah Islamic Boarding School, the President and his entourage were to proceed directly to Sirnagalih Village, Cilaku District, to inspect the RISHA Technology Earthquake Resistant Special House for communities affected by the catastrophe. However, on the way, the president turned to Warungkondang 1 Public Secondary School and observed the impact of the earthquake on the school.

In his statement after reviewing RISHA, President Jokowi pointed out that the process of rehabilitation of the school will begin in the near future. Not only SMPN 1 Warungkondang, but other educational institutions affected by the earthquake will also be rehabilitated soon.

“I went to school earlier, it also started at SMP 1 in Warungkondang earlier, later the others will be the same because there are not only 1-2, there are many but they will start soon,” the president said.

In addition, the president said that the process of rehabilitation of other social facilities will also be carried out soon. According to the president, the rubble and debris from the earthquake have been cleared, thus accelerating the start of the rehabilitation process.

“For the mosque, for example, in Warungkondang, it has also started because the assembly has already cleared it, so we can build it soon,” the president said.

The President observes the progress of the construction of earthquake-resistant houses in Cianjur

President Joko Widodo has directly observed the progress of construction of earthquake-resistant houses in Sirnagalih village, Cilaku district, Cianjur regency. Jokowi said that in one of the places that became the relocation site for residents affected by the Cianjur earthquake, 200 earthquake-resistant houses would be built for the residents affected by the Cianjur earthquake.

“Yes, this is the place for the first relocation. About 200 houses were immediately built here, for example, there are already earthquake-proof houses,” the president said in his statement to the media after the inspection.

Besides these locations, the president continued, the government is also preparing to build 1,600 similar houses in other locations. The relocation itself is a priority for residents whose homes are at the epicenter of the earthquake, especially in Cugenang district.

“The locations (houses) that were at the epicenter of the earthquake, especially in Cugenang, will be moved here and to the second location earlier,” he continued.

During this time, for the houses of residents who have not been relocated, aid will be granted, the amount of which will adjust to the level of damage, Rp. 50 million each for heavily damaged houses, Rp. moderately damaged houses, and Rp. 50 million for moderately damaged houses. 10 million for slightly damaged houses. For the badly damaged houses, the president indicated that some were moved, others were rebuilt on the spot.

“Some of the ones that were heavily damaged were moved, some weren’t. If the place is dangerous, it’s on a fault line, the fault line, that’s what you move. it’s not built in the same place,” he added.

The house will be built with RISHA technology

Meanwhile, the Director General of Housing at the Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing, Iwan Suprijanto, explained that the house to be built on an area of ​​2.5 hectares will be built using earthquake-resistant housing technology or Simple Healthy. Instant House (RISHA). Each house is type 36 and is built on an area of ​​75 square meters.

“We started this construction 10 days after the disaster. After this land has been declared clear and clean on technical justification from the Geology Agency, then BMKG, then spatially it complies with the development plan for residential areas, and justification from the Ministry of PUPR for the possibility of building at this place,” he said.

In the location which is a phase one relocation, of the first 200 units to be built, Iwan is targeting the first 80 units to be completed by the end of December 2022. Then the remaining 120 units are expected to be completed no later than the third week of January 2023 so that at the end of January 2023 all the houses are already occupied.

“Thanks Thank Godbesides the terrain is relatively easy, flat, then the drinking water network is also available, you just have to plug in the house connection, the electricity network is also available, we have coordinated to pull it to this place so that it ends January is also a real ready-to-live-in place,” he said.

President Jokowi ensures construction of residential houses for Cianjur earthquake relocation begins

President Joko Widodo inspected and welcomed residents who had fled to Cianjur Care Center for Paspampres Assistance Post, Cijedil Village, Cugenang District, Cianjur Regency, West Java Province. The president assures that the refugees are in good condition.

“Yes, the refugees we saw were all in good health. But most people really want construction on their homes to start immediately,” the president said in his statement to the media after the inspection.

The Head of State indicated that his visit to Cianjur was also aimed at ensuring that the construction of houses for the affected residents who have been relocated can start today. “I’m here to make sure the relocation starts today,” he added.

Safer assured relocation area

The President also assured that the selection of the relocation area for these residents had been subject to review by the competent authority in their area. Thus, the location is ensured safer for the residents.

“It has been studied by BMKG and related agencies, the Meteorological Agency has done everything,” he said.

Meanwhile, assistance for the houses of affected residents who are not relocated will be given from Thursday (12/08/2022) once the verification process is complete. The aid provided was 50 million rupees for heavily damaged houses, 25 million rupees for moderately damaged houses and 10 million rupees for lightly damaged houses.

“Later Thursday, preparations including verification will be completed. Later Thursday, for non-resettlement assistance, 50 million rupees, 25 million rupees and 10 million rupees will also be granted on Thursday,” said he declared.

By providing assistance for damaged homes, the president hopes people can start building their homes. “We hope that there will also be community activities, there will be economic activities, there will be economic movements. This is what we expect,” he explained.

The President also assured that the government has prepared a system to channel this aid, both directly and through savings. “This system has been prepared and I came here to check the readiness,” he continued.

According to the president, at least 56,000 homes were affected by the earthquake. The Head of State also hoped that the construction of the houses of the damaged inhabitants could begin and be completed soon.

“It’s not a small sum, you know, a total of 56,000, not a small sum. We want to be as quick as possible, but not time-limited, and start as soon as possible. It will be over as soon as possible because people are already raining, cold in the tents,” he said. (*/ran)