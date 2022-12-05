Imran Khan challenges FIA investigation into encrypted LHC audio leaks





PTI Chairman Imran Khan during a press conference at his residence in Banigala. AFP/File

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan on Monday addressed the Lahore High Court (LHC) against the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) investigation into the alleged audio leaks regarding the American cipher and the summons issued to him in the case related to the case.

The federal government had filed a lawsuit against Khan over his alleged audio leaks regarding US encryption, which took the internet by storm when it surfaced in October, shocking audiences across the country.

Former Prime Minister, PTI Secretary General Asad Umar and then Principal Secretary Azam Khan could have been overheard discussing US encryption and how to use it for their benefit.

The federal government, the FIA ​​and the investigator handling the case were named as defendants in the plea.

“The investigation thus initiated by the FIA ​​is illegal, illegal and without any authority or jurisdiction,” the plea said, adding that it is “absolutely unclear” about the offenses for which he was summoned for questioning.

“The disputed opinion served by the FIA ​​is silent on any criminal act committed by the applicant,” read the plea.

Additionally, Khan argued that since the alleged audio leaks have already been challenged in the Supreme Court of Pakistan, the investigation against him has political motives behind it and its purpose is to “twist and harass him”.

Khan asked the court to declare that the disputed investigation is incompetent and void ab intio and should be dismissed at the earliest.

He also requested that the Notice of Inquiry be quashed while declared unlawful, and the actions against him and restraining orders for the Respondents stayed against the issuance of any adverse orders until the final decision on this ground.

