The funny thing about former Trump lawyers’ grand jury testimony





Last week, according to a CNN report, a federal judge ordered Pat Cipollone, Trump’s White House attorney, and his deputy, Patrick Philbin, to provide additional testimony before a grand jury in at least one case related to their former boss, rejecting the privilege of Donald Trump. complaints. A day later, Politico moved the ball forward with this report:

Two of Donald Trump’s top White House lawyers appeared before at least one grand jury on Friday, touring the federal courthouse in Washington, DC, amid multiple criminal investigations involving the former president. Former White House attorney Pat Cipollone left the courthouse just before 2:30 p.m., spending about six hours behind closed doors. His former deputy, Pat Philbin, left just after 4 p.m., spending about four hours with the grand jury.

What’s funny is the detail that Politico added: it’s not clear what investigation the couple was testifying to.

Yes, because Trump faces more than one ongoing criminal investigation, when the former president’s White House legal team appears before a federal grand jury, we can’t be entirely sure of the grand jury. who heard the testimony of the lawyers.

MSNBC’s Ali Velshi explained on Friday that NBC News spotted Cipollone and Philbin entering the federal courthouse where jurors are hearing evidence as part of the investigation into Trump’s Jan. 6 efforts. Velshi said reporters also spotted Justice Department prosecutors assigned to that investigation entering the same courthouse that morning and taking the elevator to the floor where the grand jury is meeting.

Moreover, there is no doubt that lawyers have an important perspective. Over the summer, for example, the public saw footage of Cipollones’ testimony before the Jan. 6 committee, which included some memorable exchanges. Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, for example, asked the lawyer if a White House staffer really wanted the rioters to be on Capitol Hill on Jan. 6.

Cipollones response on staff? hinted at a possible distinction between the then-president and those who worked for the then-president.

The Wyoming congresswoman clarified whether anyone in the White House supported attacking mobs, especially Trump. This led to an awkward silence and back and forth between Cipollone and his own attorney.

As a Washington Post analysis summed up at the time, it would seem relatively straightforward for Cipollone to give his perception of Trump’s feelings, leaving out any personal conversation. And he really seemed to want it. He could also have said that his perception was that Trump didn’t like rioting. But he wouldn’t or couldn’t say it.

But Cipollone and Philbin also get a glimpse of the former president who took highly sensitive documents from the White House after his 2020 defeat. Remember that remarkable New York Times report in August?

Pat A. Cipollone and Patrick F. Philbin, White House counsel and deputy under President Donald J. Trump, were questioned by the FBI about boxes of sensitive documents that were stored at Mr. Trump in Florida after leaving. , said three people familiar with the matter. Mr. Cipollone and Mr. Philbin are the most senior people who have worked for Mr. Trump and are known to have been questioned by investigators after the National Archives referred the case to the Justice Department this year.

While it’s hard to say for sure which grand jury heard the lawyers’ testimony on Friday in theory, I guess it could have been both the fact that Cipollone and Philbin appeared makes Trump’s legal problems much more serious. .

