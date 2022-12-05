Boris Johnson launches Ukrainian Hospitals Christmas Appeal in partnership with Worthing Hospital





Boris Johnson has teamed up with Goring Hall Hospital to launch an urgent appeal for medical supplies for Ukrainian hospitals treating the sick and injured, warning they may run out of vital items such as bandages and defibrillators in a few weeks without donations.

Boris Johnson at the controls of a truck heading for Ukraine The crisis has pushed Ukrainian hospitals to breaking point, with supply chains and buildings decimated. Doctors on the ground appealed for urgent help, and Goring Hall Hospital, alongside Circle Health Groups, 54 other hospitals came to their aid. Over the past eight months, nearly 300 tons/3 million of medical supplies in 13 truckloads have been delivered to Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odessa, Lviv and Kherson since the start of the war. Boris Johnson visited the Enfield warehouse where supplies are gathered from Goring Hall Hospital with the Ukrainian Ambassador to see first-hand the logistics of transporting bulk hospital kits across Europe by truck. He was briefed by Ukrainian doctors helping to coordinate relief efforts and helped load the last truck with hospital beds and anesthesia machines. Speaking after the visit, he called on people to give generously to the appeal: Boris said: The British general public are renowned for their generosity of spirit – even when times are tough at home – so I call on them to dig deep this Christmas and help give hope to the heroic Ukrainian doctors who fight to save lives by supporting Circle Healths vital humanitarian mission. Not a bandage or a bed you fund will be wasted in the Herculean task of rebuilding the brave and beautiful Ukraine. Slava Ukraini: The British people are with you this Christmas and always. A team of Ukrainian doctors working for Circle Health Group in the UK liaise directly with doctors and notify Circle Health Group of hospital stockouts in real time. Items are then collected from each of Circles hospitals from all parts of the UK, sorted and loaded into their warehouse in Enfield. Dedicated employees volunteer to haul the loads across Europe to the war-torn regions of Ukraine. Items delivered to date include hundreds of wheelchairs, crutches, scrubs, bandages, ambulances, operating tables, hospital beds, ventilators, anesthesia machines and prostheses . As winter sets in, hospital supplies are running dangerously low in many areas. Circle Health’s latest lorry left Enfield today to transport life-saving medical aid to newly liberated Kherson, as well as Odessa in the east. Goring Hall Hospital has renewed its commitment to continue supporting Ukrainian doctors for as long as the crisis continues. Paolo Pieri, CEO of Circle Health, said: It is so easy to get caught up in problems at home and to become immune to the immense hardships facing Ukrainians. As a hospital operator, we are determined to support these Ukrainian hospitals for the long term. As winter sets in, new medical supplies have never been more vital, and we hope our regular deliveries will help show this remarkable group of doctors that they are not alone. A Goring Hall Hospital spokesperson said: Everyone at Goring Hall has been moved by the terrible events unfolding in Ukraine. We and the community of Worthing are proud to renew our commitment to our medical colleagues in Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odessa, Lviv and Kherson. Professor Rostyslav Smachylo is a hepatobiliary and pancreatic surgeon from Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine, said: “We are seeing an increasing number of elderly people who have remained in the city but have been injured because of the violence taking place around them. We lack a lot of the equipment needed to cope with the volume of patients we see with particularly complex injuries and conditions. The hospital also saw blown windows and structural damage. Knowing that we have allies in Britain and that British support strengthens our resolve, we are extremely grateful and ask you to remember us. To donate: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/circle-healthgroup

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/news/boris-johnson-launches-ukraine-hospitals-christmas-appeal-in-partnership-with-worthing-hospital-3942737 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos