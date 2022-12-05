The Hill’s 12:30 Report Why Trump called for ending the Constitution





To view previous editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: https://bit.ly/30ARS1U

To receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox, please sign up here: https://bit.ly/3qmIoS9

–> A lunchtime take on what’s going on in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*

*Ha. Ha ha. Haha. Sniff. Ha ha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

close

Thank you for signing up!

Subscribe to more newsletters here

The latest in politics and politics. Straight to your inbox. Subscribe to the 12:30 Report newsletter

MORNING DISCUSSION

Queen Elsa, take it away! :

Over the weekend, former President Trump called for the Constitution to be rescinded for his false allegations of mass voter fraud in 2020.

Trump posted on Truth Social: Massive fraud of this type and magnitude allows termination of all rules, regulations and articles, even those found in the Constitution. Our great founders did not want and would not tolerate false and fraudulent elections!

What sparked Trump’s controversial CNN post, Brian Fung explains: Twitter owner Elon Musk had teased a massive explosive revelation based on internal company documents that he said would reveal what happened. actually went inside Twitter when it decided to temporarily remove a 2020 New York Post article about Hunter Biden and his laptop.

^ Then Friday: Instead of leaking a trove of documents to the public, Musks’ big reveal highlighted a series of tweets from journalist Matt Taibbi, who had received emails largely corroborating what was already known about the incident. story

REACTIONS:

From Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska): To suggest that terminating the Constitution isn’t just a betrayal of our oath of office, it’s an affront to our Republic, Murkowski tweeted.

From new Twitter chief Elon Musk: Musk tweeted, The Constitution is superior to any president. End of story and pinned the post to the top of his Twitter feed.

From incumbent Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.): Donald Trump thinks we should end all rules, regulations and articles, even those found in the Constitution to void the 2020 election, tweeted Cheney, a vocal critic of Trump. This was his view on 1/6 and remains his view today. No honest person can now deny that Trump is an enemy of the Constitution.

But the Washington Posts Amy B Wang points out: Trump’s suggestion that the US Constitution should be terminated has drawn a largely muted response from Republicans, the latest sign that many GOP officials remain reluctant to confront the former president. even as he challenges the country’s founding precepts. Wang’s full explanation of the GOP response

A RELEASE OF INTERNAL TWITTER DOCUMENTS HAS GENERATED INTENSE DEBATES IN THE INTERSECTED WORLDS OF MEDIA, POLITICS AND TECH. :

Excerpt from The New York TimesMichael M. Grynbaum

It’s a chilly Monday in DC Im Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what’s to come. Did someone forward this newsletter to you? Register here.

In Congress

Hurry up ! :

Government funding negotiations continue at what appears to be a glacial pace, with the December 16 deadline looming.

OK, well, technically Dec. 16: But lawmakers are likely to extend that deadline to Dec. 23 with a short-term funding bill that keeps funding levels the same, called Continuing Resolution (CR).

^ And if all else fails, lawmakers may resort to a longer-term CR: If no deal is reached, lawmakers could potentially use a continuing resolution to keep government funding going for another year. But Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-California) isn’t thrilled with the idea. More on Roll Calls Aidan Quigley What needs to happen: First, the negotiators need to come to an agreement on the frontline numbers. Then, the authorizing officers must draft 12 financing bills which constitute an omnibus. There are a lot of potential problems in drafting these funding bills, so don’t expect it to be a quick process.

WHAT ABOUT DEFENSE SPENDING? :

Lawmakers hope to finalize the annual National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) this week.

The sticking point: Republicans are threatening to play hardball on what they call woke military policies, including a vaccine mandate. Where are those negotiations at, via The Hills Ellen Mitchell

THE SAME-SEX MARRIAGE BILL COULD COME TO BIDENS’ OFFICE THIS WEEK:

The Senate passed the bill to protect same-sex marriage last week, sending it to the House. The House is expected to pass the bill on Tuesday, sending it to President Bidens’ office.

More on what to expect this week on Capitol Hill, from The Hills Mychael Schnell

WHAT A GOP HOUSE CAN GET THROUGH A DIVIDED CONGRESS:

House Republicans have focused on watchdog and investigative activities for the upcoming Congress, knowing that many conservative priorities are unlikely to make it through the Senate, where Democrats have retained their slim majority. The Hills Emily Brooks explains what House Republicans have the capacity to do

In the GOP

Trump’s popularity may be on the decline, but his message is not:

The senses. Josh Hawley (Mo.), Ted Cruz (Texas) and Marco Rubio (Florida) are emerging as the new champions of conservative populism at a time when many Republicans believe former President Trump’s grip on the party is brewing. to slide.

What these three have in common is an interesting vote last week: The three GOP senators voted with almost the entire Senate Democratic caucus to grant seven days of paid sick leave to 115,000 railroad workers who were threatening to go on strike in due to an impasse in collective bargaining.

The new message, which Hawley championed: Hawley has been at the forefront of the push to remake the GOP from the party of business leaders to the party of working men and women.

It’s happening this week

MONDAY AT GAY RIGHTS VS. SCOTUS CASE FREE SPEECH:

Supreme Court hears oral arguments in LGBTQ rights vs. free speech case. The bottom line: The Supreme Court will review on Monday whether a web designer’s refusal to produce gay union sites violates the Public Housing Act. Washington Posts Full Explainer Robert Barnes

TUESDAY PEACH STATE TIME:

The second round in the Senate race between Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) and

Republican Herschel Walker.

Where’s the race: Politicos Brittany Gibson and Natalie Allison write, Republican hopes fade as Warnock momentum picks up in Georgia: Republicans hope for an upset in the tightly divided state, but their mood has turned somber over to the chances of Herschel Walker. Full explainer

WEDNESDAY FIGHT AGAINST ANTISEMITISM:

The White House is hosting an event on the fight against anti-Semitism.

Doug Emhoff, who is Jewish, will lead the roundtable with Ambassador Deborah Lipstadt, the administration’s special envoy to monitor and combat anti-Semitism, and Susan Rice, the White House domestic policy adviser. Keisha Lance Bottoms, Senior Advisor to the President for Public Engagement, will also be in attendance. Details

Freshly published

It’s a bit of Harry and Meghan week all over your social media feeds:

Netflix has released a new trailer for the upcoming docuseries about Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

When will the docuseries air? : The first part will be broadcast on December 8 and the second on December 15.

The theme: Harry drew comparisons to his mother, the late Princess Diana.

Watch the new Netflix trailer

Royal expert, ITV Chris Ship, intervenes in the trailer: If anyone doubted that Harry and Meghan plan to blame his family and the press for their exit from the UK and the royal family, not anymore. Prince Harry in the second [Netflix] trailer: There are leaks, but there are also story plantations.

COVID-19 numbers

Cases to date: 98.7 million

Number of dead: 1,077,303

Current hospitalizations: 28,609

Hits delivered: 655 million

Fully vaccinated: 68.8% of Americans

CDC data here.

Notable Tweets

It’s great to see:

President Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and her husband Paul Pelosi, who was recently attacked by an intruder at the couple’s San Francisco home, attended the Kennedy Center Honors together in Washington, DC last night.

Photo of the Pelosis: From ABC Newss Jonathan Karl

A close shot of Paul Pelosi looks great! : From @MikeSington

Wow, this tree looks like it’s on fire:

@Brookethenews tweeted a photo of the foliage in the DuPont Circle neighborhood of Washington, DCPhoto

On tap

Both the House and the Senate are present. President Biden and Vice President Harris are in Washington, DC

Today: Two World Cup matches in the round of 16. Japan takes on Croatia at 10 a.m. and Brazil takes on South Korea at 2 p.m. 9 a.m.: Biden received his daily briefing. 2 p.m.: The House meets for legislative business, but no vote is scheduled for today. Today’s House Orders 3:00 p.m.: The Senate meets. 5:30 p.m.: The Senate votes for judicial confirmation. Senate agenda today 6:30 p.m.: Biden and First Lady Jill Biden host the Congressional Ball. Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff attend.

All times Eastern.

What to watch

Today: The Supreme Court hears oral arguments in a case involving free speech and LGBTQ rights. Livestream 2 p.m.: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre holds a press briefing. Livestream ABC pulls daytime anchors after romance leaks Here’s who’s on The Times’ Personality of the Year 2022 shortlist

In lighter news

Today is National Comfort Food Day.

And to leave you on a happy note, here are two besties who got themselves into trouble.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/homenews/1230-report/3762264-the-hills-1230-report-why-trump-called-to-terminate-the-constitution-supreme-court-hears-lgbtq-free-speech-case-why-trump-called-for-termination-of-the-constitution-paul-pelosi-out-in-public-a/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos