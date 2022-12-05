Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Electoral Code Violation Accusations: From 2014 to the Congress Complaint Today





Congress on Monday lodged a complaint with the Electoral Commission (EC) against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). But this is not the first time the Prime Minister has faced such an allegation.

In its complaint, the opposition party said Modi, on his way to vote, walked 500 to 600 meters away from the voting booth at Nishant School in Ranip district of Ahmedabad. Dressed in a saffron scarf and carrying a BJP flag, he marched with people who had gathered all around. According to the Congress in Delhi, it was a two-and-a-half-hour tour of the prime minister around his vote and constituted an election campaign long after the campaign moratorium was imposed. According to the Indian Express reporter present at the scene, the whole episode Modi arrived at the polling center around 9:15 a.m. and took around five minutes to make his way to the voting booth, waving and waving at eager voters lined up on either side of the road behind barricades and before leaving he addressed the media lasted about 50 minutes, considerably less than the time quoted by Congress. The EC dismissed Congress’ complaint saying it was not established that it was a roadshow and added that the crowd was there on its own. Lotus Pin to Bangladesh Speech



The opposition has often accused the Prime Minister of violating the electoral code. In 2014, at the same polling station in Ahmedabads Ranip, part of the Sabarmati Assembly constituency, Modi prominently displayed the BJP’s election lotus symbol to the media after casting his vote in the Lok Sabha polls. Modi later claimed that the interaction with the media was not planned in advance and that the lotus pin he displayed was part of his attire. In the 2019 general election, the prime minister was accused of violating the model code when in an election speech he called on new voters in Latur, Maharashtra to vote for the BJP citing the attack terrorist attack in Pulwama and the retaliatory airstrikes on Balakot of Pakistan. Another complaint was filed against the prime minister during the campaign after he implied in an election speech that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was running for Wayanad in Kerala because the constituency had a high percentage of Muslim voters. In the 2020 Bihar Assembly polls, CPI MP Binoy Viswam alleged that the PMO in a newsletter sent through his official email solicited funds for the BJP. The MP then filed another complaint accusing the EC of not having taken any action on his previous complaint. In 2021, Trinamool Congress (TMC) complained that Modi visited Orakandi in Bangladesh and offered prayers at a community temple in Matua during West Bengal Assembly polls only to sway voters of Matua on the other side of the border after the introduction of the moratorium on the model code. The EC rejected all these complaints against the Prime Minister.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/political-pulse/pm-narendra-modi-poll-code-violation-congress-complaint-8307501/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos