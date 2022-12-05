Donald Trump does not like the Constitution





Donald Trump’s call over the weekend to end the Constitution was, while appalling, also long in coming.

Trump, the Republican former and future president, has long praised the Constitution and touted his own defense in heroic terms. But for just as long he showed a cursory understanding of the documents rarely extending much beyond a maximalist reading of the Second Amendment and a rambling view of the First and mostly espoused a view of the Constitution as more of a source of advice as the ultimate authority. in the US government.

Trump’s take on the Constitution bears a strong resemblance to his treatment of the flag he physically kissed while uttering, I love you baby at a 2020 Tory summit: a useful prop for flowery, but ultimately passive, no-nonsense praise. life, easily dismissed.

In a post over the weekend on his social media site, Truth Social, Trump again falsely claimed that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. Massive fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations and articles, even those found in the Constitution, he wrote. Our great founders did not want and would not tolerate false and fraudulent elections! (On Monday, Trump partly reversed himself, posting, The Fake News is actually trying to convince the American people that I said I wanted to end the Constitution. Where could the press have gotten that idea, except go read his words?)

Anyone can guess where Trump got this termination idea, but he certainly didn’t get it from reading the Constitution (and, given his other reading habits, it seems likely he didn’t read any scholarly comments). Throughout his political career, Trump has often framed his own policies in terms of a founding document. You know, I believe in our Constitution, way more than most people, he said in 2020. As President, I have no higher duty than to defend the laws and the Constitution of the United States, he added last year.

But he hardly ever talks about the Constitution on a deeper level. When he talks about it, he almost always talks about the Second Amendment; in 2016, its website’s position page on the Constitution was dominated by discussions of gun rights. He also sometimes talks about the First Amendment right to religious freedom, but as we’ll see, that’s almost always in the context of Christian rights.

Then White House lawyer Don McGahn said in 2017 that Trump’s vision of the justice system can be summed up in two words: originalism and textualism, but that seems to be more of a summary of McGahn’s and his fellow members of the Federalist Society, to whom Trump contracted judge selection, than from Trump, who offered few clues of personal judicial philosophy. A regular line in his stump speeches, for years, was that he appointed judges to interpret our Constitution as it was written. The closest he’s come to an explicit endorsement of originalism came during a scripted 2019 speech honoring former Attorney General Edwin Meese III, in which he praised his unwavering advocacy for the legal principle that judges must adhere to the original meaning of the Constitution, setting aside their own personal and political opinions.

Trump also insisted that his opponents do not revere the document. They want to tear down our Constitution, weaken our military, eliminate the values ​​that built this great country, he said in 2019. And two days before inciting a riot on Capitol Hill in 2021, Trump said progressives were determined to destroy our Constitution and overthrow the Foundation of the Americas.

The irony and hypocrisy of this claim is easy to see in light of this weekend’s post on Truth Social, but a call to suspend the Constitution is only the natural and most explicit articulation of the view demonstrated by Trump that the Constitution is more of a set of guidelines. than a binding rulebook.

The first stark example came during the 2016 Republican presidential primary, in which Trump called for a ban on Muslims entering the United States and suggested they might have to carry special identification cards. (Trump’s view of religious freedom only extends to certain religious traditions, apparently.) In December 2015, he went soft on accusing the press of insufficient fidelity to the Constitution, the mainstream media want to abandon the Constitution to plead their own case to abandon it in certain circumstances. . We believe in the Constitution more than anyone. But we can’t let people use and abuse our rights. We can’t let people kill us. They want to kill us. They want to destroy us. We can’t let it happen. We just can’t let it happen. The following month, he is even more direct on the idea that certain imperatives could prevail: The Constitution, nothing like that. But that doesn’t necessarily give us the right to kill ourselves as a country, okay?

Once elected, Trump’s sense of the Constitution as essentially a suggestion only grew. Presidents often develop new opinions about the extent of their powers once elected, but Trump’s articulation was shockingly brutal. In 2019, he told a conservative conference that a section of the Constitution gave him unlimited power. Then I have an Article II, where I have the right to do whatever I want as president, he said. But I’m not even talking about that. In fact, Article II simply sets out the role and duties of the executive. If Trump had actually read it, his interpretation would make no sense.

Trump has repeatedly encountered constitutional problems during his presidency, exemplified by his repeated defeats in court and his attempt to withhold Congressional money allocated to Ukraine, which led to his first impeachment. But he rarely had occasion to discuss the current Constitution except in vague terms. (Our Constitution is the product of centuries of tradition, wisdom, and experience.) When the arrival of the coronavirus forced him to address issues of federalism, it did not go well.

At a press conference in April 2020, Trump was asked about state governments making their own decisions on lockdowns and masking. I like to allow governors to make decisions without overriding them, because constitutionally that’s how it should be done, he said. If I disagreed, I would overrule a governor’s decision, and I have the right to do so. But I prefer to have them, you can call it federalist, you can call it the Constitution, but I call it the Constitution. I would prefer that they make their decisions.

It’s Trump’s inconsistent constitutional philosophy summed up: The Constitution offers a first option, but if for some reason he doesn’t like it, he’s happy to discard it. This presaged his approach to the 2020 election. First, he attempted constitutional remedies through the court system to pursue his bogus allegations of fraud. But once that failed (because the claims were false), he moved on to demand that the Constitution be struck down entirely.

On January 6, 2021, at a rally in Washington before the riot, Trump made a last ditch effort to convince Vice President Mike Pence to help overturn the election. Let’s say you don’t. Someone says, Well, we have to obey the Constitution, he said. And you are, because you protect our country and you protect the Constitution.

The revolutionary concept behind the United States is that the country and the Constitution are one and the same; for Trump, the country exists independently and above the rule of law. Trump also said only he can fix what is wrong with the United States. He claims to cherish the Constitution, but as usual, Trump only cares about one thing: his own interests.

