Erdogan reiterates his determination to create a safe zone in Syria The Irish Times





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reiterated his determination to create a safe zone in Kurdish-held areas on the Syrian side of his country’s southern border and said he would not be deterred by attacks by Syrian Kurds. Speaking in a southeastern province near the Syrian border, he said: We will definitely complete the 30 kilometer deep security corridor. Mr. Erdogan has made the threat since mid-November, when a bomb allegedly planted by a Syrian woman in central Istanbul killed six people and injured 81. The incident was blamed on the Security Units. protection of the Syrian Kurdish people (YPG), considered by Ankara. as an offshoot of the insurgent Turkish Kurdish Workers’ Party. The Turkish president was therefore unable to convince Russia to give the green light to his offensive project, which the United States and Europe strongly oppose. Following retaliatory Turkish airstrikes on Kurdish enclaves in northern Syria, the United States reiterated its support for Turkey’s right to self-defense, but national security spokesman John Kirby , said the United States rejects any action that could endanger the lives of Americans in areas targeted by Turkey where American military personnel are based with YPG forces. Ankara began to impose its security zone in 2017 and 2018 with the seizure of territories in the north of the province of Aleppo. As of 2019, it occupied an enclave that includes territory in the provinces of Aleppo, Raqqa and Hasakeh. Mr Erdogans promised that an offensive in the regions of Kobane, Ras al-Ain, Tel Abyad and al-Hasakah could give Turkey an occupation zone stretching three quarters of the 900 km border. Syrian Kurdish commander Mazloum Abdi responded to Mr Erdogan’s threat by reminding the United States and its European allies in an interview with The Washington Post that in 2014 the YPG dealt with the Islamic State. [Isis] his first big defeat [at his hometown of Kobane] in partnership with the United States and the World Coalition. Kobané is considered by Mr. Abdi as the symbol of victory over the Islamic State. He says he is now threatened by an American ally and NATO member. Mr Abdi said: The alliances we forged there led to the end of the Caliphate of Isis in 2019. This involved a partnership between Kurdish-led ground forces and US air power. Until the Battle of Kobane, Washington had failed to create an effective force from American recruits trained and armed in Turkey. The YPG-US partnership has also resulted in the YPG occupying 25% of Syrian territory in the north and east. Mr Abdi said the YPG has established local governments [which] represented all ethnicities and religions and gave women equal power. He contrasted this area with enclaves held by Turkish-sponsored Syrian militias which he said are infamous for chaos, instability, infighting and the presence of extremists. He said he based his allegation on UN reports.

