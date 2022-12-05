Reviews | Trump calls for the repeal of the Constitution





For the editor:

Re Trumps Call to Suspend Constitution Gets Rebukes (news article, December 5):

Former President Donald Trump’s call to void the 2020 election by removing all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution, highlights (again) his unsuitability for a position of public trust.

The presidential oath, which Mr. Trump took in 2017 and would take again if he were to win the 2024 election, consists of a vow to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States. Mr Trump has now disavowed that obligation in words, having done so repeatedly throughout his presidency in deeds. Case closed.

No less unfit are the politicians who, placing personal ambition above the defense of the Constitution, are too cowardly to condemn it.

Stephen A. SilverSan Francisco

For the editor:

Donald Trump’s strategy is clear. It’s manipulating the media into continuing to cover it by making each statement more outrageous than the last.

Leonard R. Stamm Silver Spring, Maryland

For the editor:

Former President Donald Trump’s call this weekend for the rules of the Constitution to be stripped in order to reinstate him in the White House on the basis of his false allegation of voter fraud has one wondering how, if he is re-elected, he would manage the constitutional restriction of two terms.

Marshall H. TanickMinneapolisThe writer is a lawyer.

Does the 14th Amendment disqualify Trump?

For the editor:

Re Is Donald Trump Ineligible to Be President?, by Jesse Wegman (Opinion, nytimes.com, November 24):

There is no doubt that Donald Trump is ineligible under the 14th Amendment, Section 3. Given the broad language of the amendments, under which disqualification extends not only to those who have engaged in insurrection or rebellion, but also to those who aided or comforted those who did, the case against Mr. Trump is particularly clear.

Functionally, the application of this law would require someone to challenge their candidacy and a court to rule that the amendment applies. Mr. Wegman may be right that the ideal way for Mr. Trump to be defeated is for the electorate to reject him. But the danger Mr. Trump poses is far too great to wait and see how another election plays out. The law clearly states that he is not eligible, and the law should not be subject to political considerations.

Ron MeyersNew YorkThe writer is a lawyer.

For the editor:

If a highly qualified doctor comes to you and says you have cancer and it’s confirmed by tests and x-rays or biopsies, you’re not sitting around debating while the cancer grows. You prepare to act quickly. Yet we have a real cancer on our democracy and we are all becoming tasteless. Oh, my God, what should we do? Act now or wait for democracy to become a road accident in 2025?

What if members of Congress, especially the President, or even the Vice President had been killed on January 6, 2021? Would we have calm debates or would we seek the best tool to neutralize the threat? Are Capitol Police Officer Deaths Just Dismissed? What if Donald Trump had found his way to the Capitol and actually cheered on the rioters, as he apparently did in absentia from the White House while watching it on TV?

Now is the time to act. Delay can only make things worse on many levels.

Jesse Wegman made no mention of who would invoke the provisions of the 14th Amendment to try to prevent Mr. Trump from holding future office. He’s not going to invoke himself; someone has to intervene.

Doug Terry Olney, Md. Writer has covered Congress and the White House as a reporter and editor.

For the editor:

Sure, he’s not eligible, but the answer isn’t in Section 3 of the 14th Amendment. It’s in an indictment and a conviction. If there is evidence to invoke Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, there is enough evidence to charge and convict this repeat offender.

In addition, there are serious and complicated questions about how Section 3 is implemented and applied procedurally. It could turn into a political circus.

We all understand what an indictment is. Just do it.

Peter AlkalayScarsdale, NYThe writer is a lawyer.

For the editor:

Jesse Wegman asks: how does a democracy protect itself against a political leader who is openly hostile to democratic autonomy?

Democracy should not seek or want to exclude anyone, especially a political leader like Donald Trump, from running for president. Democracy is best served through the ballot box. Most opposition candidates would welcome an opponent like the former president.

A congressional resolution to use Section 3 against Mr. Trump would be seen as an attempt to pervert the course of democracy and a sign of weakness. Democracy must not fear anyone, nor their beliefs, ideas, denials, lies or half-truths.

Trust voters casting their vote freely, otherwise democracy will eventually fail. Voters are the protectors of democracy, they ultimately decide if someone is ineligible!

Aidan Roddy Dublin

Stop the Deaths in New York Prisons

For the editor:

It is clear that New York City alone cannot protect those held in its prisons or the people who work there. The appointment of a neutral expert receiver to take charge of the prison system is vital to addressing and remedying this crisis. We do not make this statement lightly.

For 55 years, the Fortune Society has supported people in police custody and after release through direct service and advocacy. Alongside and in partnership with state and municipal agencies, we provide resources and policy solutions. We have seen this crisis in our prisons grow exponentially in recent years.

The culture of dysfunction, neglect and abuse in our municipal prisons is too deeply rooted to be addressed without creative and external intervention and authority.

We cannot be satisfied with routine and conventional processes. Without bold and immediate action, more people in custody will die preventable deaths and more officers are at risk of injury. We join the growing chorus of elected officials and lawyers calling for the appointment of a receiver.

JoAnne PageQueensThe writer is the president and CEO of the Fortune Society.

I may have saved a life!

For the editor:

Re How to Save a Life, by Delia Ephron (guest opinion essay, November 26):

Ms. Ephron describes the benefits of bone marrow transplants for the recipient as well as the ease of registration and donation for the donor. As someone who donated bone marrow to a stranger in 2015, I can confirm that the opportunity to donate bone marrow is extremely rewarding for the donor.

In 2007, I signed up for the Be the Match registry after my cousin’s 7-year-old son died of leukemia (after failing to find a match). I then paid very little attention to the registry, until I received a call eight years later saying I had been matched with a patient in need.

When I left the hospital after undergoing the procedure, I felt extremely happy. After all, this is the only opportunity I’ve ever had and will likely have to save someone’s life. And that experience was one of the most meaningful experiences I’ve ever had.

Catherine A. Sanderson Hadley, Mass.

