Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate India’s first four-tier transport corridor in Nagpur







Nagpur, India (Urban Transport News): India’s first four-tier transport corridor is now ready for the public. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate this four-tier transport corridor during his visit to Nagpur on December 11, 2022. This transport corridor is actually located at the crossing of Gaddigodam, Nagpur, Maharashtra. It is formed by an 18.9 meter wide steel beam that is launched over tensioned railway tracks at a height of 28 meters from ground level. Such a unique multi-level transport corridor has never been built before in the country. The transport corridor will include an underground passage for vehicles and pedestrians on the first level, while the railway tracks above form the second level followed by the national road and the metro line on the third and fourth levels, respectively. It will be part of the longest double-decker viaduct in Asia, stretching 5.3 km. The installation of a gigantic 18.9m wide girder appears to be a first in the history of Indian Railways. The 80m double-deck steel span weighs 1,6650MT as it was constructed in a record time of two months by Afcons Infrastructure Limited. “The Open Double Deck Web Beam (OWG), which was created using 1,650 tonnes of structural steel with 8,000 structural members, was placed over the busy Gaddigodam level crossing last winter. All activities were carried out within extremely tight rail block times given how busy this route is.The span is at a height of 28m above the ground.Such a critical and complex task has never tried before in India,” said Arun Kumar, Project Manager, Afcons Infratsruture Ltd. Apart from this, the remaining routes of Nagpur Metro Phase 1 will also be inaugurated by the Prime Minister on December 11, 2022. The routes of Nagpur Metro from Kasturchand Park to Automobile Square (Line 1) and Jhansi Rani Square at Prajapati Nagar (line -2) will be open to the public. Nagpur Metro Phase 1 comprises 39 km of elevated corridor. Afcons Infrastructure Ltd also constructed 17.1 km, or nearly 44% of the total length of the viaduct, and approximately 51% of all civil works. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also launch the sixth next-generation semi-fast Vande Bhart Express train from Nagpur on December 11, 2022. This train will run between Nagpur (Maharashtra) and Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh) six days a week.

