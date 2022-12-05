NAB and FIA acquire evidence of fake documents submitted by Imran Khan to Toshakhana





Umar Farooq Zahoor claims that Imran Khan presented fraudulent documents to Toshakhana which undervalued the Graff set by 5.1 crore PKR.

In an exclusive interview with The Pakistan Daily, Zahoor claimed that Imran Khan paid Toshakhana 2 crores for a set which Farah later sold for $2 million using fake documents from an Islamabad watch dealer. .

The document contains a receipt made by hand with a ballpoint pen instead of a printed receipt.

The writer who broke the Toshakhana case, Rana Abrar, informed Pakistan Daily that the 2 crore payment for the watch in the Toshakhana did not come from any of Imran’s accounts but rather from an unscrupulous middleman.

Additionally, Zahoor revealed that Farhat Shehzadi has yet to serve a defamation notice on him or his lawyers.

In an interview with Pakistan Daily, Zahoor revealed that neither he nor his lawyers had received any defamation notices from Farah Gogi (Farhat Shehzad) or Imran Khan.

Various media outlets reported last week that Farah Gogi had filed a lawsuit against Umar Farooq Zahoor after Imran Khan made public his intention to sue Zahoor and journalist Shahzab Khanzada & Geo News in the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.

“I only learned about Farah’s case against me from the media,” Umar told Pakistan Daily by phone.

Umar Farooq Zahoor said Style Out Watches denied selling the watch and simply made it public in response to accusations made by Imran Khan’s pal Zulfi Bukhari.

According to Zahoor, he gave Farah Gogi two million dollars in cash at his office in Dubai.

“As this is a one-of-a-kind watch, I didn’t want a non-Muslim to buy it. “I didn’t want any disrespect for the piece,” Zahoor said, adding that he was an avid watch collector with over 100 watches.

“Those who made promises of Riyasat e Madina finally sold the magnificent watch representing the Saint Kabah,” Zahoor told this reporter.

Zahoor wondered how Graff’s expensive set had gotten to him if Farah Gogi hadn’t sold it.

Previously, in an explosive interview with Shahzeb Khanzada on Geo News, Zahoor showed off the Graff set and claimed Farah Gogi sold it to him in Dubai.

Although the authenticity of the Graff set has not been questioned, both PTI and Farah have denied selling the watch to Zahoor.

Farah went so far as to claim that she had never seen Umar Farooq Zahoor, citing his claimed travel history as proof. However, Pakistani officials are investigating reports that Farah used a Vanuatu passport to avoid immigration to Pakistan.

Zahoor contacted several PTI politicians, including Fawad Chaudhry and Shehzad Akbar.

While Fawad Chaudhry has claimed he doesn’t know Umar, screenshots of the two show Fawad Chaudhry asking Umar Farooq for favors, indicating a genuine friendship between the two.

Imran Khan tweeted that he ordered his lawyer to initiate legal proceedings against GEO TV limited following the prior action protocol for media and communications claims shortly after Pakistan Daily reported that Zahoor had received no legal notice.

However, Khan strangely omitted Umar Farooq Zahoor, although he had previously referred to Zahoor in pejorative terms and vowed to sue him.

Imran Khan could have easily addressed the Toshakhana scandal, according to Umar Farooq Zahoor, if he had called for an open investigation to determine who tried to profit from foreign gifts given in his name and removed the culprits from his party.

Zahoor clarified that he does not have a social media account.

