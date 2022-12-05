Trump faces peril in probe into documents after decades of scrutiny





WASHINGTON (AP) As a businessman and president, Donald Trump has faced a litany of lawsuits and criminal investigations, but has repeatedly emerged from legal scrutiny with his public and political standing largely intact. .

But he may never have faced an investigation as perilous as the Mar-a-Lago investigation, an investigation centered on the potential mishandling of top-secret documents. The sense of vulnerability has been heightened in recent weeks not only by the Justice Department’s appointment of a special counsel notorious for his aggressiveness, but also by the removal of an independent arbitrator sought by Trump in the case and by the unequivocal rejection by the judges of the arguments of his lawyers. .

It is impossible to predict how long the investigation will last or whether the Justice Department will take the unprecedented step of indicting a former president and current candidate. But Trump is no longer immune from prosecution as he was as president, and some legal experts view the Mar-a-Lago inquiry as centered on simpler factual and legal issues than previous inquiries to which he was confronted.

Unlike many of these past investigations that involved these complex financial frauds where prosecutors have to explain to a jury why driving is even a crime to begin with, here prosecutors won’t have that difficulty, won’t have that challenge of explain what the crime is if charges are ultimately filed, former Justice Department prosecutor Robert Mintz said.

An investigative hurdle for the Justice Department was lifted last week when an appeals court panel including two Trump-appointed judges terminated the work of a special master who had been tasked with an independent review of the thousands of documents seized during the FBI’s raid in March. a-Lago. The decision allows prosecutors to use the entire cache of records for their investigation.

In a raunchy opinion that stretches far back in history, the court agreed that a search of a former president’s property is extraordinary but not so extraordinary that it gives him special treatment.

It’s not often you see cases cited in appeals court decisions that were handed down in 1794, in the 1800s, said David Weinstein, a Florida criminal defense attorney and former federal prosecutor. These are fundamental principles of law that have existed for a long time and on which they have been based.

Of course, investigations are nothing new for Trump, and speculation about his legal danger has already been off the table.

Last year, New York state prosecutors indicted the Trump company, the Trump Organization, and its longtime chief financial officer, but did not charge the former president. In September, the New York attorney general accused Trump of boosting his net worth by billions of dollars and misleading the banks, but those allegations were made as part of a trial, not a trial. a criminal case.

As president, he was investigated by former special counsel, former FBI Director Robert Mueller, over whether his successful 2016 campaign illegally colluded with Russia and he had tried to obstruct this investigation. Mueller ultimately found insufficient evidence to allege a criminal conspiracy between the campaign and Russia and also cited longstanding Justice Department policy that prohibits the indictment of a sitting president.

The obstruction part of this investigation involved an analysis of constitutional law and the scope of presidential power. But prosecutors in the Mar-a-Lago investigation have largely dismissed the relevance of Trump’s status as a former president, saying in a court battle against the special master that classified records he had access to as commander-in-chief still do not belong to him.

And the appeals committee, in its opinion last week, rejected the idea that Trump had the right to retrieve the documents seized from his home or have them reviewed by an independent arbitrator, which he said would create a special exception.

The investigation into the records had simmered for months before erupting with an FBI raid Aug. 8 in Mar-a-Lago, with officers removing about 100 documents with classification marks. At this point, Justice Department officials said they had developed probable cause to believe that crimes had been committed related to the withholding of national defense information as well as the obstruction.

The investigation has since shown signs of accelerating, with the Justice Department presenting evidence to a grand jury and last month granting immunity to a Trump ally to obtain his testimony.

The investigation is being led by Jack Smith, who previously headed the Justice Department’s public integrity section and most recently served as a war crimes prosecutor in The Hague. Smith is also overseeing key aspects of a separate Justice Department investigation related to efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. The Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney is investigating separately on attempts to undo these results.

Smiths’ nomination by Attorney General Merrick Garland came three days after Trump declared his candidacy for the White House. The announcement won’t stop the investigation, though it may pick up the pace to avoid colliding with the heart of the 2024 presidential race.

His candidacy could theoretically infuse the investigation with greater scope, said former federal prosecutor Franklin Monsour Jr., since it will no longer just be about a former president. Now it’s about someone trying to be president again and trying to own national security gear again.

Still, legal experts expect the Justice Department to weigh more than the strength of the evidence when deciding whether to pursue a case. There will be questions about how much classified evidence he can present to a jury and whether to choose an unbiased jury given the ubiquitous recognition of Trump’s name and the heated reactions he produces from both sides.

Prosecuting a former president also risks being viewed as political, further polarizing an already divided country and turning a courtroom into a circus atmosphere.

It’s basically a matter of weighing the principle that no individual is above the law against the practical political fallout of bringing these kinds of accusations against a former president, especially one who is running again for the presidency, will spawn, Mintz said.

It is an extraordinarily difficult decision, he added.

_____

Follow Eric Tucker on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/etuckerAP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/lawsuits-donald-trump-mar-a-lago-b7fb8ad8b313a622b209708bb0b01d41 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos