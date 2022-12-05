How Beijing is using TikToks’ sister app to spread propaganda

At the end of 2020, another Xinjiang government agency issued a tender for 798,000 yuan on a range of media formats for a project named Xinjiang is a good place. There have been several tenders for the project, including a tourist promotional film won by Xinjiang Yaci Culture Development Co for nearly 3 million yuan.

The Financial analysis worked with cybersecurity and intelligence firm Internet 2.0, which compiled numerous tenders from publicly available sources known as open source intelligence. Wai-Ling Yeung, a Perth-based researcher, former head of Chinese studies at Curtin University and professional translator, helped translate many of the materials from Mandarin to English.

An example of tender documents.

Eight tender documents, most associated with the Xinjiang government and various local party entities, reveal hundreds of thousands of dollars spent on campaigns to drown out dissenting voices against the CCP and paint a propaganda picture harmony in the region.

It’s actually easier to get the broader strategic picture through open-source intelligence than just running on closed-source, said Internet 2.0 co-CEO Robert Potter.

What makes this so interesting is that China may not want this stuff but their government is so big and the bureaucracy is so big it’s almost too big to hide the level of activity that the Chinese government is undertaking.

Many people associated with successful bidders have close ties to CCP policy organs such as the United Front Labor Department.

China has been criticized for its treatment of the Uyghur people and other ethnic minorities, mainly Muslims, in the western region of Xinjiang. A United Nations human rights report released in August details allegations of torture, sexual violence and discriminatory detention.

China’s official statements to the UN report were that it was based on disinformation and fabricated lies by anti-China forces.

A February protest in Istanbul against the internment of Uyghurs in China. PA

Dr. Yeung said the tenders indicated that Douyin was the CCP’s preferred propaganda platform.

From some of the tenders and the companies that won the tender, we can see that there is not only one government department in the production of propaganda materials for the region of Xinjiang, there is also the involvement of United Front organizations, as well as public security organizations. , said Dr. Yeung.

The tenders point out that while China is indeed an authoritarian state under Xi Jinping, who was confirmed last month for an unprecedented third term as president, it still remains incredibly bureaucratic.

Mr Xi’s rule has led to increased use of state media to tell China’s story well and this has extended to new media, such as Douyin, which ByteDance launched in 2016.

Douyin is only available in China. Its sister app, TikTok, launched in 2017, exploded after ByteDance bought the short-lived music and video app Musical.ly in November 2017 and merged the two in August 2018.

You can see how China’s propaganda effort has improved under Xi Jinping. In the past, it was actually quite difficult for all of these departments to work together. In the past, propaganda operated separately from the PLA [Peoples Liberation Army]of the United Front and other organizations, said Dr. Yeung.

Since 2017, after Xi Jinping issued instructions to tell China’s good story, all these government departments have started working together.

There’s been quite a bit of institutional reform that we’ve seen take place in recent years, producing these new stars, new influencers, a new generation of media people.

Censorship outside China

The offers obtained within the framework of the Financial analysis the investigation relates specifically to Douyin and other propaganda in China. Outside of China, however, TikTok and Douyins’ parent company, ByteDance, has raised concerns over ByteDances’ ties to the CCP and its censorship practices. This has included the shadow banning of videos on topics such as Black Lives Matter, and the blocking of accounts that denounced the detention of Uyghur Muslims in China.

Friday, Forbes The magazine reported that TikTok accounts run by the CCP’s propaganda arm have racked up millions of followers and views. criticizing US policy before the midterm elections without any disclosure, the messages came from a foreign government.

What you see being done openly in China is usually what you see being done less openly on the other version of the platform, Potter said.

What you see open on the Douyin side, it indicates a very significant problem with social media apps based in China, where it’s completely normal, it’s expected and it’s not even hidden that they would do propaganda. It’s a common understanding of how social media apps in China should support storytelling.

TikTok has always denied any foreign government influence despite continued concerns from Western government agencies, including Australia and the United States.

To The New York Times At the DealBook Summit last week, TikTok CEO Shou Chew said he’s in charge of all strategic decisions for the company, and no foreign government has asked us for user data before. , and if they did, we would say no.

In July, the Financial analysis revealed that Australian user data is accessible to TikTok employees in China, following an acknowledgment from local company executives in a letter to Liberal Senator James Paterson. At the time, TikTok said it had strict protocols in place to protect Australian user data.

China’s National Intelligence Law of 2017 requires organizations and citizens to support, assist and cooperate with state intelligence work. The legislation was a major consideration for the Australian government’s 2018 ban on Chinese telecommunications companies, including Huawei and ZTE, from supplying equipment as part of the rollout of 5G mobile networks.

TikTok Australia is owned by TikTok, which is registered in the Cayman Islands. TikTok is owned by ByteDance, a Chinese multinational based in Beijing and domiciled in the Cayman Islands.

In August 2021, Information reported that the Chinese government had taken a 1% stake and a seat on the board of a key Chinese entity from ByteDance Beijing ByteDance Technology through WangTouZhongWen (Beijing) Technology, which is owned by three state entities.