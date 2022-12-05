Sacha Baron Cohen revives Borat to roast Kanye West and Donald Trump





Sacha Baron Cohen may have taken the secret component out of his infamous Kazakh TV reporter, but he didn’t throw a punch while reviving Borat outdoors for a while at the Sundays Kennedy Center Honors.

Apparently on stage to pay tribute to U2, Cohen’s character focused on current events, namely the political ousting of Donald Trump and the anti-Semitic downfall of Kanye West. I know the President of the United States and A is here, Borat told the audience. [viaThe Guardian], which included winners George Clooney, Gladys Knight, Amy Grant and composer Tania Len. Where are you, Mr. Trump? You don’t look so good. Where did your glorious big belly go? And your pretty orange skin has turned pale. After Joe Biden reportedly smiled, Borat addressed Jill, but I see you have a new wife. Wawawoooah! She is very erotic. I have to look away before I get a Bono.

Cohen, who is Jewish, then took aim at West, who recently praised Hitler, declared himself a Nazi and was suspended from Twitter for sharing an image of a swastika. Before continuing, I will say that I am very upset about anti-Semitism in the United States and in A, Borat said. It is not fair. Kazakhstan is the first nation that crushes the Jews. Stop stealing our hobby. Stop theft! Stop theft! He added: Your Kanye, he tried to move to Kazakhstan and even changed his name to Kazakhstanye West. But we said: No, he is also an anti-Semite, even for us.

The Oscar nominee managed to incorporate U2 into a few of his jabs, singing their song With or Without You with the lyrics changed to With or Without Jews. Borat reportedly paused in the middle of the song to ask, What’s the matter? They loved it at Mar-a-Lago. They chose Without Jews. He also read a Kazakh-language message from his parents, according to Deadline, which Borat explained translated to: Please remove your miserable album from my new iPhone 6. This refers to U2’s controversial decision to automatically download their 2014 album. to all iTunes subscribers. without their consent.

Borat concluded his remarks by telling Biden he hoped he liked the speech, adding: I wish to please you with my mouth. The 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors will air on CBS on December 28.

