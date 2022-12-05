Indonesia resumes football league after stadium disaster





File Photo: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (L) and Indonesian Football Association President Mochamad Iriawan visit Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang, East Java province, Indonesia, October 5, 2022. ( Reuters)

Jakarta (Reuters) – Indonesia resumed soccer league matches behind closed doors on Monday, two months after being rocked by one of the world’s worst stadium disasters. The government has suspended competitive soccer matches following a deadly stampede in Malang town that killed 135 people, including more than 40 children. “The football league (season) will be over. The scheduled (matches) which have been determined earlier will be over,” the country’s security minister, Mahfud MD, told reporters before the games started. He added that the games would be played without fans in the stands. The government’s decision was made “to support the future of domestic football”, Mahfud said. In a statement on Monday, Indonesian Football Association chief Mochammad Iriawan thanked the government for allowing the football league to resume, adding that authorities had worked to ensure he was ” sure” to organize matches. Four matches for Indonesia’s top-flight La Liga 1 were completed on Monday following the government’s announcement. After fans stormed the pitch at the end of a league match between local side Arema FC and rivals Persebaya Surabaya on October 1, police fired tear gas into crowded stands, sparking a stampede at the stadium Kanjuruhan in Malang, East Java. Following the tragedy, President Joko Widodo suspended the league, ordered an investigation into what happened, and pledged to demolish and rebuild the stadium to FIFA standards.

Three police officers are among the six people charged for this tragedy. Meanwhile, an investigative task force called on Iriawan and all members of the association’s executive committee to resign. Sports and Youth Minister Zainudin Amali said the matches would be held “under the strict guidance” of the police and the country’s football association. He stressed that the Indonesian national team “needs” the competition to prepare for the AFF Championship, while the country is also set to host the FIFA U-20 World Cup next year. The youth tournament should take place in May-June 2023, in several cities of the archipelago. Amali said the government will evaluate the organization of matches. “The most important thing is to move forward, then we will assess because there may be things to improve.”

