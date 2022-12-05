Trump says America should end the Constitution





Former President Trump has finally unveiled his hostility to the US Constitution and his desire to overthrow the government. On Saturday, he took to Truth Social, his social media platform, to rehash the big lie about the 2020 election, but with a revealing and reprehensible new twist: a call to end the Constitution.

Trump was prompted to do so by the revelation on Friday that Twitter had taken extraordinary steps to remove the story from Hunter Biden’s laptop in the run-up to the 2020 election.

According to journalist Matt Taibbi, Twitter went so far as to remove links to the New York Posts exhibit that had been shared by users and issued warnings that it could be dangerous. Taibbi said Twitter is blocking the transmission of stories via direct message, a tool so far reserved for extreme cases, such as child pornography.

Trump’s first predictable response was to declare in all caps MASSIVE AND WIDESPREAD FRAUD AND DECEPTION and assert that there were only two options: either reject the results of the 2020 presidential election and declare him the winner, or organize a new election.

He then took a big step forward by writing: Massive fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations and articles, even those found in the Constitution. Our great founders did not want and would not tolerate false and fraudulent elections!

He went on to post AN UNPRECEDENTED FRAUD DEMANDS AN UNPRECEDENTED CURE!

What Trump said on Saturday is strikingly different from his previous proclamations of love for the Constitution.

It has long been apparent that Trump never really understood what the Constitution actually says, let alone what the Founders thought or wanted.

And it’s not news that Trump doesn’t really care about facts and doesn’t allow reality to stop him from saying what he wants or indulging in what philosopher Harry Frankfurt calls bullshit.

If Trump really knew or cared about our Constitution, he would realize that what is truly unprecedented in modern American history is his expressed willingness to cast it aside.

Since the Civil War, no major political figure, or anyone sworn to protect and defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic, has so openly renounced his loyalty to it and disavowed his pledge .

As an article in the Washington Post rightly notes, this oath dates back to 1868 when all former Confederate soldiers wishing to take advantage of an amnesty offered by President Andrew Johnson had to swear it.

Congress then changed the oath requirement to apply to all federal officers. As The Post explains, the language remained, currently codified at 5 USC 3331.

Unlike Trump, at least the Civil War leaders who renounced their allegiance to the Constitution did so out of loyalty to a cause greater than their own political ambition.

In real emergencies, presidents have assumed vast powers and sometimes seemed to sidestep the Constitution, but none of them have ever claimed there was anything to justify ignoring or ending it, at all. or in part.

Consider here President Abraham Lincoln’s 1861 suspension of the writ of habeas corpus. When his authority to do so was challenged in court, Lincoln did not trash the Constitution; instead, he offered a constitutional justification for his action. He claimed it was authorized by Article I, Section 9 of the Constitutions, which permits a suspension of the writ when, in the event of rebellion or invasion, public safety may require it.

Almost a century later, in 1952 during the Korean War, President Harry Truman faced the prospect of a work stoppage at the country’s steel mills. Believing that steel production was essential to the war effort, Truman issued Executive Order 10340 directing his Secretary of Commerce to take possession of private steel mills and keep them in operation.

As authority, Truman cited Article II of the Constitution, which designates the president as commander-in-chief of the armed forces, as well as his oath of office. As Truman said, our national security and our chances for peace depend on our defense production.

Invoking his loyalty to the constitution, Truman added, I would not live up to my oath if I did not do whatever is necessary to provide (US troops) with the weapons and ammunition they need for their survival. .

Immediately after the Supreme Court ruled against him in a suit brought by the owner of the steel mills, Truman ordered that control of the steel industries be returned to them.

These and other examples show just how extraordinary Trump’s statement on the Constitution truly is. Never before in our history has a president, former president, or presidential candidate treated the Constitution in such a cavalier fashion.

And never before have any of them attacked him in such an openly self-interested way.

But the significance of what Trump said is not simply a matter of status in our history.

Trump’s statement about stripping the election provisions from the Constitution amounts to what lawyers call a confession for interest. Such a confession, which may be made before, during or after a crime, is defined as an out-of-court statement made by a person under criminal investigation which is contrary to his or her own pecuniary, property or criminal interests.

The statement offers important evidence about Trump’s culpability in the Jan. 6 uprising and his mindset and intentions. It can and should be used by Special Counsel Jack Smith to bring the former President to justice for what happened that day.

And, just as important, the statement offers further proof of Trump’s unfitness to be sworn in and serve as President of the United States.

Austin Sarat (@ljstprof) is the William Nelson Cromwell Professor of Jurisprudence and Political Science at Amherst College. The opinions expressed here do not represent Amherst College.

