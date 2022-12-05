Xi Jinping visits Saudi Arabia, as Riyadh and Beijing grow closer





Chinese President Xi Jinping is due to visit Saudi Arabia this week. He is visiting the oil-rich Gulf nation at a time when Riyadh is expressing interest in joining the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. Saudi Arabia is already a dialogue partner in the SCO. Riyadh wants to be elevated to observer status, which will pave the way for full membership in the SCO. Egypt and Qatar are also dialogue partners in the SCO and Iran last month passed a bill to join the grouping. Xi Jinping is visiting Saudi Arabia to attend the China-Arab summit. Saudi Arabia is the largest source of crude oil for China, according to information released by Chinese customs data mentioned in a South China Morning Post report. Friction between the United States and Saudi Arabia Xi’s visit comes at a time when relations between the United States and Saudi Arabia have deteriorated due to US President Joe Biden’s statements on Saudi Arabia during the US presidential elections. He promised to make Saudi Arabia a “pariah”, which did not please Riyadh. This year, Joe Biden traveled to Saudi Arabia to try to resolve friction between the two nations. Despite the meeting, Saudi Arabia refused to toe the US line and pursued an independent policy, as evidenced by OPEC+ decisions. The oil cartel decided to cut oil production, raise the price of oil, which was seen in Washington DC as Riyadh’s disloyalty. The low level of animosity between Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince MBS and US politicians since the murder of Jamal Khashoggi has also created distance between the Gulf state and the US. The extent to which Saudi Arabia will look to China is unclear. It is more likely that Riyadh has just decided not to keep all its eggs in one basket. Saudi Arabia has even justified China’s actions in Xinjiang, despite being the land where Islam began, to suit China’s interests. Saudi Arabia’s transformation backed by oil reserves In the early 1900s, Saudi Arabia was a poor, underdeveloped country with a largely nomadic population. The discovery of oil in the country in 1938 changed the course of its history, and in the following decades the oil industry developed rapidly. The wealth generated from oil exports has allowed the Saudi government to invest in infrastructure, education and health care, which has dramatically improved the living standards of its population. Today, Saudi Arabia is one of the world’s leading oil exporters and the oil industry is a major contributor to the country’s economy. The country has the second largest proven oil reserves in the world (the first is Venezuela), and its oil exports have made it one of the wealthiest nations in the world. The discovery of oil has enabled Saudi Arabia to become an important geopolitical player in the Middle East. Riyadh is now trying to diversify its economy, as an overreliance on resources eventually leads to problems. This phenomenon is known as the “resource curse” in macroeconomics.

