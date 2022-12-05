The Trump GOP’s desertion of law and order crosses a new threshold





The Republican Party has attempted to make the 2022 election about law and order as it has done many times before, and often successfully. But that hasn’t worked particularly well this year. And in the weeks since the election, we have seen leaders of the MAGA movement, including former President Donald Trump, cross new rhetorical lines, suggesting a growing abandonment of the rule of law principle.

Where these figures once pursued political strategies of questionable legality and sowed distrust of the democratic process, there has been a noticeable shift in gears: they are now calling on their followers to ignore the law, period.

Most important is, of course, Trump calling for the removal of all rules, regulations and articles, even those found in the Constitution over the weekend. He added on Truth Social: UNPRECEDENTED FRAUD REQUIRES UNPRECEDENTED CURE! (There was no unprecedented or even significant fraud in the 2020 election.)

GOP leaders were, as usual, reluctant to engage on the substance of what the former president said. A Republican operative argued in an interview with The Washington Post that Trump didn’t literally advocate or call for an end to the Constitution as if social media posts don’t reflect the former and future leader’s true feelings. of the free world. But it is virtually impossible to reconcile party silence with his long-held professed affinity for the Constitution.

Republicans have dismissed and will dismiss Trump’s statement as bluster and as utterly unworkable. But let’s reinforce what it is: a former president not only complaining about the application of the law to him personally, but calling for the supreme law of the land to be abandoned. It’s crossing the Rubicon, at least rhetorically.

Less noticed but still hugely revealing is something that happened last week in Arizona. Defeated GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, perhaps the closest embodiment of Trump and Trumpism in the 2022 ballot, has called on sympathetic officials to show more willingness to break the law for her cause.

A GOP official in Mohave County, Arizona, had voted to certify the election results while saying he did so under duress because he feared criminal charges for refusing to do his duty. Lake responded, on the Stephen K. Bannons show: I wish someone would say, you know what? Stop me then. I do not care. We need brave people to say: Classify what crime? Go ahead, go ahead, stop me. She asked the other officials to refuse to certify the election.

Former Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake wants people to agree to go to jail for her to prevent Governor-elect Katie Hobbs’ victory from being certified. pic.twitter.com/f9KpEDyOvH

— The Recount (@therecount) November 30, 2022

There is no reason to doubt the 2022 election results in Arizona (just like there was no reason to doubt in 2020). But even if there really were, the law makes it clear that the method for disputing those doubts is not through the election certification process, which is a ministerial (i.e., not optional) process.

Arizona law states that counties must meet and call for the election not less than six days or more than twenty days after the election. The only exception is if any election results are missing (and in this case they weren’t). And a judges’ order on Thursday said it was clear that Cochise County officials who also refused to certify their results were required to do so.

They did it quickly, against Lakes’ wishes. But again, it’s worth reinforcing his claim: break the law. They are two leaders of the MAGA movement, one a former president and the other his most likely heir, if not for his short loss in 2022 suggesting it was time to abandon the legal process and the law herself.

This country has a long history of civil disobedience, but in this case, there is simply no factual basis for the alleged injustice that justifies such action. These are people who lose elections and don’t like the results.

It’s the culmination of a long drift for the Republican Party, a leadership that has left some members clearly uncomfortable but also unwilling to really fight it for fear of sacrificing their careers.

Trump has a long history of breaking the law, including while in office. His conduct which, at worst, could have broken the law by obstructing justice in the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, but for which Trump was immune from prosecution as sitting president .

Then, the build-up to January 6, 2021 marked a new phase: Trump sought to nullify the election by methods that we later learned he and his team had been affirmatively informed and even appeared to know were illegal.

Upon leaving office, Trump took documents, including highly sensitive documents he was not allowed to take; he then staunchly refused to return them all when asked.

Trump has also increasingly leaned into the idea of ​​pardoning those who participated in the Jan. 6 insurrection, including as recently as last week. While pardons are a legal prerogative of a president, Trump as president has exercised them in an unusually political way, granting clemency to various allies, particularly upon his exit from office.

He didn’t say which Jan. 6 defendants he would pardon or how many, so it’s not clear he’s talking about a general amnesty. But his comments, and those of his allies, often focus on the alleged mistreatment of detainees, and this universe of people is overwhelmingly made up of people convicted or awaiting trial for assaulting law enforcement.

This last issue is perhaps the only instance in which many members of the Trump party have truly rejected his idea despite not approaching a critical mass. The GOP largely gave Trump a legal pass on January 6, refusing to form a bipartisan commission while arguing it was simply time to move on from an attack on the seat of the US government. And even though Trump appears to have violated the law by withholding government documents, Republicans have mostly attacked the process, arguing that a legal search of the former president’s property might have been overzealous.

Many of their arguments, particularly those of Trump’s legal team, focus not on the law, but on the societal impact of suing a former president. A Trump lawyer warned that it would cause so much chaos and be a monstrous mistake. Some Republicans have even suggested withdrawing funding from the FBI in response to its search for Trump’s house.

That latest call prompted a rebuke from Trump’s former No. 2, former Vice President Mike Pence (who, in a radio interview Monday, also took issue with Trump’s message on the Constitution).

I also want to remind fellow Republicans that we can hold the attorney general accountable for the decision he made without attacking FBI law enforcement officials, Pence said in August. He added: The Republican Party is the party of law and order. Our party stands with the men and women who stand on the thin blue line at the federal, state and local levels, and these attacks on the FBI must stop.

Three months later, Pences’ warning about the need for the party to maintain its mantle of law and order appears to have gone unheeded. Trump will apparently continue his attacks not only on particular legal procedures, but on the rule of law itself. And few in his party invoke the will to do anything about it.

