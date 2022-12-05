





The G-20 Presidency belongs to the whole nation and provides an opportunity to showcase India to the world. There is global curiosity and attraction for India as the G-20 presidency offers great opportunities for tourism and the local economy, the prime minister learned at the meeting even as leaders of the opposition urged him to seize this opportunity for the benefit of the country.

Emphasizing the importance of teamwork, Fashion sought the cooperation of all leaders in organizing various G20 events and said: The G20 Presidency would help showcase parts of India beyond the conventional large metros, thus bringing out the uniqueness from every part of our nation.

Interior Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made brief interventions while a detailed presentation summarizing aspects of India’s G20 priorities was also made.

Congress Speaker Mallikarjun Kharge congratulated the Prime Minister while noting that this is not the first time that India has hosted a major summit, recalling the NAM summit attended by over 100 countries in 1983, and the CHOGM summit in November 1983, attended by 42 countries. Above all, Kharge said that since China is a member of the G20, Prime Minister Modi should use his influence to push China to end its occupation within Indian borders.

Among those present at the meeting were also Union Minister Rajnath Singh, S Jaishankar, Piyush Goyal, Pralhad Joshi, Bhupender Yadav and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda.

Highlighting the large number of visitors who would come to India during India’s G20 Presidency, the Prime Minister noted the potential for promoting tourism and boosting local economies of the venues where the G20 meetings would be held.

GPC Secretary General Sitaram Yechury said the success of India’s stated goals of the G20 Presidency, the implementation of One Land-One Family-One Future, depended on the government recognizing that ‘none of these ideas can be achieved through the imposition of uniformity, but only through the recognition of a global family where social pluralities are celebrated by treating all diversities on the basis of equality and dignity .

On the various issues regarding India, Kharge said the country should use its host status to push for a law that does not allow fugitives to find refuge outside after committing acts. corruption in India; leverage the position to seek compensation for India as well as the developing world on climate change, as recently agreed; end the long 900-day wait for US visas for Indians by speaking to the United States and press for an end to some countries’ financial support of terrorist organizations.

The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world’s major developed and developing economies. India officially took over the presidency of the G20 on December 1.

The country is expected to host more than 200 preparatory meetings across the country starting this month. The next G20 Leaders’ Summit at Heads of State or Government level is due to be held on September 9-10 next year in New Delhi.

