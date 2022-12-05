Donald Trump asks to be restored to power after Americans were deprived of the constitutional right to see photos of Hunter Biden Dick





On Friday afternoon, the world’s richest man took to his social media platform to announce an expose of epic proportions.

“What really happened with the Hunter Biden story being deleted by Twitter will be posted on Twitter at 5pm ET!” he tweeted, adding “This will be awesome” and a popcorn emoji in case there was any doubt about how crazy things would get. No mention was made of the day’s debacle: After anti-Semitic rapper Ye’s account was suspended the same day, Twitter welcomed Andrew Anglin, the founder of the virulently anti-Semitic website Daily Stormer, back to the platform. Don’t look here, look there!

At 5:21 p.m., the Muskboys were still “checking some facts,” but eventually understacker Matt Taibbi released a 41-tweet thread showing the company’s trust and safety team grappling in good faith with what looked like an alien at the time. government hacking and/or disinformation operation programmed to interfere with the US election. Indeed, it was a struggle that had taken place in several conservative outlets, including Fox and the Wall Street Journal, both of which carried the story before the New York Post picked it up. That was partly because Rudy Giuliani and Steve Bannon couldn’t demonstrate the provenance of the laptop supposedly belonging to candidate Biden’s son, and they still can’t.

In this case, Taibbi delivered rather less than the promised payload. It was more like a slow dribble of undated email snippets, cut and pasted under breathless descriptions, Taibbi congratulating himself on his impressive broadcast.

For example, Taibbi admits that the Trump administration and the Biden campaign made routine requests for Twitter to remove content, and that the company generally obliged, but he insists the Democrats got more. of what they wanted.

11. This system was unbalanced. It was contact-based. Because Twitter was and is mostly made up of people of a political orientation, there were more channels, more ways to complain, open to the left (well, Democrats) than the right. https://t.co/sa1uVRNhuH pic.twitter.com/K1xmqQ0TrD

— Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 3, 2022

No evidence of this is provided other than a screenshot showing that Twitter employees made nearly all of their political contributions to Democrats. But Taibbi doesn’t have time to clear her throat over the process.

“Fuck you, let’s jump ahead,” he tweeted bravely, after yadda yadda yadda-ing an allegation that Twitter somehow used its power to help one side over another.

His smoking gun is an email listing five tweets “Team Biden” asked to be deleted on October 24, 2020 – a full ten days after the original New York Post laptop article.

8. In 2020, requests from connected actors to delete tweets were commonplace. One leader would write to another: “More to review from Team Biden.” The answer would come back: “Managed”. pic.twitter.com/mnv0YZI4af

— Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 2, 2022

What can these emails contain? Matt Taibbi, a journalist with more than 30 years of experience, does not say so. But he and the Muskies are sure that this censorship is a sign of infamous pro-Biden election interference.

In fact, the tweets featured both family photos of Hunter Biden’s underage children and pictures of his penis, inside and outside the women, which Taibbi could have easily discovered since he and Bari Weiss are apparently allowed to rummage through company records at will. I hope no one wants to claim privilege over these documents later!

Posting nude photos without consent is unambiguously a violation of Twitter’s terms of service, and indeed a private platform is free to censor anything it wants. Nevertheless, these brain geniuses are sure that this is a flagrant violation of the Constitution that will bring down the Republic. Because if websites aren’t obligated to post photos of Hunter Biden’s trash, then what’s the First Amendment even for?

At the end of the thread, Taibbi declared himself exhausted and thanked everyone who helped him reach this journalistic climax, spreading his seeds of truth far and wide. Then the circle of Musk fanboys and MAGA madmen buttoned up their raincoats and took to Twitter to, uh…. praise its marvelous emanation.

“We are witnessing the greatest story in the history of modern presidential elections,” tweeted Pizzagate crackpot Jack Posobiec, adding “We can never go back to the country we were in before this moment.”

Meanwhile, Florida’s leading legal scholar has gone online to say we should just strike down the Constitution and put him back in power.

So with the exposure of MASSIVE AND WIDESPREAD FRAUD AND DECEPTION working closely with big tech companies, the DNC and the Democratic Party throw you the results of the 2020 Presidential Election and declare yourself the LEGAL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION? Massive fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations and articles, even those found in the Constitution. Our great “founders” did not want and would not tolerate false and fraudulent elections!

“UNPRECEDENTED FRAUD REQUIRES AN UNPRECEDENTED CURE! shouts the former president into the Truth Social ether. But not on Twitter, the platform supposed to reveal all this corruption.

The astonishing revelation that Twitter failed to show images of Hunter Biden’s tracks therefore failed to restore Trump to power. Even at Fox, there seems to be a dawning realization that Musk and Taibbi’s package failed to impress.

But hope is eternal.

“I feel like Elon Musk held back material,” New York Post reporter Miranda Devine, one of the earliest proponents of “the laptop’s history,” told Fox wistfully. ‘hell”.

Or maybe not. Maybe Taibbi is spilling his seed all over the floor and all we’ll get are dick pics.

How our sacred right under the Constitution!

Liz Dye lives in Baltimore where she writes on law and politics.

