Turkey welcomes Sweden’s extradition of wanted convict





ANKARA, Turkey Turkey on Monday welcomed Sweden’s extradition of a convicted member of an illegal militant group, calling it a “start” that shows Stockholm’s sincerity in allaying Turkey’s security concerns. NATO member Turkey has delayed offers from Sweden and Finland to join the military alliance, urging the two Nordic countries to crack down on groups they consider terrorist organizations and extradite suspects wanted in Turkey. On Saturday, Sweden expelled an unnamed man who fled there after being found guilty by a Turkish court of belonging to an armed organization in 2015. Turkey’s state-run Anadolu agency identified the man as Mahmut Tat, who had been sentenced to more than six years in prison. . “We see this as a start showing (Sweden’s) sincerity and goodwill,” Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said in an interview with state television TRT. “God willing, (the extraditions) will continue with the same sincerity.” Tat was convicted of being a member of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, which led a decades-long separatist insurgency in Turkey. The group is considered a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union. Swedish media said the man had lived in the west of the country where he worked in the restaurant business. Meanwhile, the Finnish government met on Monday morning to reach a final agreement on its NATO membership bill, which will be presented to parliament later in the day. The centre-left coalition wants lawmakers to start considering the decision to join NATO, even though Finland’s membership of the military alliance still needs to be ratified by Hungary and Turkey. Hungary is expected to do so in early February, but Turkey has yet to announce when the matter will be decided. Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto told a press conference after the meeting that even without final approvals and full membership, Finland can participate in all NATO activities, except for the actual decision-making. He stressed that Finland’s NATO membership would not change its fundamental long-term foreign policy.

