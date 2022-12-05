Politics
Belt and Road 2.0 looks even more questionable
AAfter nearly a decade of existence, the Belt and Road Initiative, Chinese President Xi Jinping’s flagship infrastructure program, is in trouble. While many countries with real development needs have jumped on the bandwagon, the slowing global economy is exposing serious problems with BRI projects around the world. The pressure is now on Xi, fresh off a party congress victory lap, to revive the initiative in a viable way.
The original BRI model was riddled with issues, but there’s no guarantee the next iteration will be better. Analysis of how the program has been portrayed by Chinese propaganda suggests that BRI 2.0 may well be more questionable than 1.0.
An easy way to understand the BRI is to think of it as China’s domestic investment madness only exported to the developing world. China is known for its aggressive investments in national infrastructure, which are often made by local governments borrowing from state-owned banks. Each party involved turns a blind eye. Public banks do not ask hard questions when lending to the state. Local governments hide loans in off-balance sheet financing vehicles so that debt does not show up. And Beijing is okay with that because that’s how it goes when it comes to stimulating the economy.
BRI projects have followed the same path. Because the initiative is Xi’s global brand, Chinese banks are not keen on due diligence when lending to Beijing-selected projects. The loans are reserved for special purpose companies rather than the national debt of the destination country. According to a
report 2021
by AidData at the College of William and Mary, about a third of BRI projects are plagued with issues such as corruption, labor violations and environmental issues, and about half of overseas Chinese loans for roads, railways and power stations are hidden debts. When the global economy slows and the cost of borrowing rises, these problems emerge.
I investigated how People’s Daily, the flagship newspaper of the Communist Party of China, has covered the BRI for the past nine years. The analysis reveals that Beijing is perfectly aware of the pitfall of the initiatives. But Xi’s efforts to revamp the project have not received significant support from the pragmatic faction inside the CCP. As long as BRI 2.0 remains Xi’s one-man show, it has no better chance of reviving Chinese investment or improving life in developing economies.
First, Beijing’s enthusiasm for the BRI has waned since before the pandemic hit. When China hosted the 2017 BRI summit, which attracted 29 heads of state, its newspaper reported on the initiative about 700 times in one day. At the end of 2019, the BRI speaks in the People’s Daily was down to dozens a day. Before the pandemic, the newspaper talked about cooperation and economic growth the most when covering the BRI. But since the start of 2020, the coverage has shifted to so-called high-quality development and a cryptic “community of common destiny” slogan that Beijing thought BRI destinations shared. It is clear even to Xi that the projects were of poor quality and that the people of these countries held different values.
Second, Premier Li Keqiang, arguably the country’s second most powerful politician, leads a more pragmatic faction in Beijing that cares more about the economy. But Li’s faction doesn’t seem to agree with what Xi has in mind for the BRI. Before the COVID pandemic, Li’s name appeared from time to time when the People’s Daily talked about the initiative, despite Li being constantly overshadowed by his boss, but it made virtually no appearances in the paper during the BRI’s post-COVID overhaul. Anyone can guess how Xi and supporters of his new leadership can make the BRI viable without input from those who understand economics.
Third, it seems that Xi’s strategy to revamp the BRI is to play it by ear. Although discussions of the BRI in the party newspaper have been on the decline across the board, there are sometimes bright spots, and they seem to coincide with Chinese presidents’ trips abroad. When Xi traveled to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan in September for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit, where he met Russian President Vladimir Putin, mentions of BRI projects in Central Asia briefly hit an all-time high. Coverage of investments in Southeast Asia also registered a jolt when the Chinese leader attended the November G-20 summit in Indonesia, where he met President Joe Biden.
If the trend of a reduced and spontaneous investment agenda led by yes men continues, perhaps BRI 2.0 may not become as significant a threat to the liberal international order as it first appeared. . Washington and its allies wanted to propose an investment plan capable of countering the BRI. As the Chinese agenda recedes and perhaps falters, it is time for the West to make a difference in the developing world.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE ABOUT THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER’S CONFRONT CHINA SERIES
Weifeng Zhong
is a Principal Investigator at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University and a lead developer of the open source software
Policy Change Index
project, which uses machine learning algorithms to predict major political movements of authoritarian regimes by reading their propaganda. He is also the curator of
Wei to rethink
US-China competition newsletter.
