



Sacha Baron Cohen at the Kennedy Center HonorsCredit: Kevin Dietsch (Getty Images)

The advent of social media has allowed the public to have a voice in the conversations that affect us all. Unfortunately, it can also drown out the voices of important cultural leaders at critical times. Luckily for all of us, Hollywood morality North Star Borat made an appearance at the Kennedy Center Honors to weigh in on current events, including Ye (otherwise known as Kanye West), former President Donald Trump, and anti-Semitism. American.

Sacha Baron Cohens’ iconic character was on stage as part of the U2 tribute, for whatever reason, but given the venue, it was inevitable that he turned to political humor. I know the President of the United States and A is here. Where are you, Mr. Trump? Looking at current President Joe Biden, he continued (according to The Guardian), Where did your big bloated belly go? And your pretty orange skin has turned pale. Borat also acknowledged Dr. Jill Biden with the joke: I see you have a new wife. Wawawoooah! She is very erotic. I have to look away before I get a Bono.

Before continuing, I will say that I am very upset about anti-Semitism in the United States and in A. It is not fair. Kazakhstan is the #1 nation crushing Jews. Stop stealing our hobby. Stop theft! Stop theft! The comedian added, Your Kanye. He tried to move to Kazakhstan and even tried to change his name to Kazakhstan-ye West. But we said no. He’s too anti-Semitic even for us.

Baron Cohen, who is of Jewish descent, then performed a U2 hit, swapping the lyrics to sing With Or Without Jews. According to The Guardian, Borat paused to ask What’s the matter? They loved it at Mar-a-Lago. They chose Without Jews.

Borat wasn’t the only cultural leader to speak out about Ye following his controversial interview with Alex Jones. On the latest episode of his Sirius XM show (per Variety), Howard Stern said: This guy is so sick. Reflecting on some of Yes’s anti-Semitic remarks, the host added that Alex Jones kept trying to throw a lifeline at her and Kanye simply slapped her. It was pretty crazy. Everything I read and heard about.

Describing the ways in which Adolf Hitler’s beliefs also targeted black people, Stern went on to say, I could give you a psychological theory that I’m sure I’m not the only one who thinks he might hate so much to be black. He hates himself so much. He wants to wear a balaclava and pretend to be a white man. A white man in the Nazi Party. in a strange way [he] despises being black and wants to be accepted by the Nazis.

