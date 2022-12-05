MP Crispin Blunt confronted by sexual abuse victim for supporting Imran Khan





By ITV News political reporter Harry Horton.

Tory MP Crispin Blunt was confronted outside a courtroom by a victim of sexual abuse for supporting their attacker, former Wakefield MP Imran Ahmad Khan.

The incident followed a challenge in Mr Khan’s appeal court over the guilty verdict and sentence he received earlier this year for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy in 2008.

During the trial, the victim said he was not ‘taken very seriously’ when he made the allegation to the Conservative Party press office days before the 2019 general election, and went surrendered to police after Imran Ahmad Khan won his seat in Wakefield.

The Conservative Party insists it has no record of complaints about Imran Ahmad Khan.

Khan, who is gay and Muslim, claimed he only touched the teenager’s elbow when he “became extremely upset” after a conversation about his confused sexuality.

Khan was imprisoned in May. Credit: PA

Khan was expelled from the Conservative Party and resigned after his conviction in April, triggering a by-election in the constituency.

On Monday, Khan’s appeal was dismissed and he remains in jail. Reporting restrictions meant the nature of the appeal process could not be reported until now.

Mr Blunt – who has said he will not stand in the next election – continues to back the disgraced former MP.

Immediately after Khan’s sentencing, Blunt released a statement saying he was “appalled and shocked” by the verdict, and said it was “an international scandal, with terrible and wider implications for millions of LGBT+ Muslims around the world.

He claimed the prosecution “draws on lazy tropes about LGBT+ people that we might have thought we had put behind us decades ago.”

As Khans’ appeal court hearing began last month, a man leaned over to Mr Blunt to say: ‘I’d like to talk to you later if you’re okay with that.’

“Yes who are you?” replied Mr. Blunt, who was there to support his friend as he appealed his conviction.

Mr. Blunt will not run in the next election. Credit: PA

Early in the proceedings, the Reigate MP realized he was talking to the man Mr Khan had sexually assaulted when he was 15.

At times during the two-and-a-half-hour hearing, Mr. Blunt appeared to drift off and fall asleep.

After the hearing ended, the victim confronted Mr. Blunt outside the courtroom. He raised concerns about the Conservative Party’s handling of his initial complaint ahead of the 2019 election and attempted to speak to the party about its complaints process after the trial.

The victim also challenged Mr Blunt over his continued support for Khan. After several minutes of discussion, Mr. Blunt walked away and left the field.

Khan appeared via video link from prison. He sat alone in an interrogation room in his gray prison uniform, with a prison guard standing outside the door.

His lawyers argued his conviction was ‘dangerous’ because the case against him was ‘weak’ and was bolstered by ‘bad character evidence’ in the form of a man who alleged he was sexually assaulted at the adulthood by Khan in Pakistan in 2010. .

They also argued that his prison sentence was too long for the offense and should have been suspended.

But both appeals were dismissed by three senior judges in a decision handed down on Monday.

Dismissing the appeal against conviction, Judge Sweeney, sitting with Dame Victoria Sharp and Judge Linden, said: “The (trial) judge was perfectly entitled to find that the prosecution’s case in respect of the complaint ( of the victim) was not weak. Indeed, in our view, the case was far from weak.”

He added: “In this general context, we have no doubt that the appellant’s trial was fair and that his conviction was safe.”

Khans’ lawyer, Gudrun Young KC, said that since his election to parliament, Khans’ life had been in “free fall”, adding: “At every stage of this process, the investigation, the indictment, the trial , everything he has worked for and accomplished in his life. was gradually stripped of him, culminating in this condemnation.”

She said Khan had gone from being a “high civil servant” with a successful career behind him to being “utterly and utterly disgraced by his ruined life and career, shamed and humiliated at every turn”.

“To say her reputation is in tatters does the case no justice. She was completely destroyed,” she said.

“Mr Khan’s fall from grace has been spectacular.

“He will forever be known as a disgraced former MP and he will take that to his grave.”

Crispin Blunt MP did not respond to requests for comment.

Want a quick, expert briefing on the biggest news? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out what you need to know

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.itv.com/news/2022-12-05/mp-crispin-blunt-confronted-by-sex-abuse-victim-over-support-of-imran-khan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos