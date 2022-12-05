Ambitious plans to build Indonesia’s newest capital fall apart





JAKARTA With its gleaming offices, electric buses and economically productive people, Nusantara is the epitome of a modern metropolis amidst a vast rainforest. At least, that’s what the government brochures describe. What they don’t show so clearly is where Indonesia will find US$34 billion (S$46 billion) to build a new capital from scratch. With just 18 months left in his final term, President Joko Widodois is still aggressively courting international investors to fund 80% of a project he hopes will uplift Indonesia’s economy, resettle millions of people from the rapid sinking of Jakarta and cement its own legacy. More than three years after Nusantara’s first announcement, no foreign state-backed or private party has entered into a binding contract to fund the project, according to people familiar with the matter. Although some potential investors signed letters of intent, people said there was no firm commitment to actual spending. Mr. Widodo is determined to complete the project, but the situation has left him impatient and worried, said the people, who declined to be named because the discussions are private. When asked for comment, the president’s spokesperson referred to a Dec. 2 speech. where Mr. Widodo said interest in investing in the central area of ​​new capitals was 25 times oversubscribed. However, the speech did not specify whether any binding contracts were signed. Foreign investors are very cautious as the project is still in its early stages, said Dedi Dinarto, senior analyst in Indonesia at strategic business advisory firm Global Counsel. Years of delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic have left would-be funders hesitant to commit to the passion project of a president who will be removed from office long before a new city can be completed. Much of the early development work focused on preliminary works such as roads and bridges, Dinarto added, and investors may still be unsure how they can reap the benefits of investing in such a facility. basic infrastructure. Even if construction goes well, any rewards for investors will be at least as long in coming. Many countries are facing recession or are already in recession due to the global economic slowdown, said David Sumual, chief economist at Jakarta-based PT Bank Central Asias. Over the next two years, he pointed out, even the wealthiest countries are likely to prioritize their own national agenda. Indonesia must also grapple with its longstanding reputation as an economic underperformer. Despite abundant reserves of coal, metals, palm oil and rubber, Southeast Asia’s average growth rate of 4.3% over the past decade lags its neighbors such as Vietnam and the Philippines. Corruption, cronyism and a slow bureaucracy have all been blamed for the repeated failure of nations to achieve its lofty goals. The Indonesian president has ordered his cabinet to complete existing infrastructure projects by 2024 and prioritize permits for strategically important efforts like Nusantara. However, critics fear the new capital could meet a similar fate to the country’s rapid transit project, which has faced nearly 30 years of delays due to land acquisition issues and funding constraints. . A similar list of problems means a massive hydroelectric project in the Borneo jungle, launched eight years ago, has yet to see a single dam built. And although the government has always planned to pay for the first of five phases of Nusantaras construction itself, state resources have been strained by ongoing costs like education and fighting rising inflation. . Funding for the rest, meanwhile, remains elusive.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.straitstimes.com/asia/se-asia/ambitious-plans-to-build-indonesia-brand-new-capital-city-are-falling-apart The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

