Trump’s call to end the Constitution is a fantasy, but it’s still dangerous

Donald Trump’s call for the Constitution to be terminated is his most extreme anti-democratic statement to date and appears oblivious to the sentiments of voters who rejected Holocaust deniers in the midterm elections.

It may also reflect the former president’s desperation to stir up controversy and fury among his core supporters in order to inject energy into a so far lackluster bid for the White House in 2024.

Trump’s comments on his Truth Social network, which should be easy for anyone to condemn, expose the moral shyness familiar to top Republicans who won’t disown the former president. But his latest tirade also plays into the arguments of some Republicans now saying it’s time to break Trump’s fixation with the 2020 election.

And while it’s far too early to nullify his chances in the 2024 GOP nominating contest, Trump’s behavior since announcing his third presidential bid also suggests that his never-ending quest to shock and ignite his base now means going. so far that it ends on the extremist fringe and almost in self-parody. During his short time as a candidate, he voiced his support for rioters who stormed the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 and dined with a white nationalist Holocaust denier.

Gabriel Sterling, the chief operating officer of the Georgias office of the secretary of state, laughed at the disbelief of Trump’s contention about the Constitution when it was described by CNN’s Pam Brown on Saturday.

It is ridiculous, it is insane, to suspend the Constitution. Come on man, seriously? said Sterling, a Republican who helped oversee Georgia’s 2020 election when President Joe Biden carried the state. I think more and more Republicans, Americans are saying, Ok I’m fine, I’m done with this now, I’m going to move on to the next thing.

The most immediate question raised by the latest Trump controversy is what it says about a presidential campaign that has been swallowed up by one authoritarian far-right sideshow after another.

Far from taking the nation by storm, advocating for the economy, health care and immigration or sketching out an agenda for the future, Trump has comforted fanatics and insurgents.

He hosted Kanye West at Mar-a-Lago last month, at a time when the rapper now known as Ye is in the midst of a vile streak of anti-Semitism and praise of Adolf Hitler. Far-right Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes was also present at the dinner. Trump has claimed he doesn’t know who Fuentes is, but the former president still hasn’t criticized his ideology. Trump, in a fundraising video last week, praised the mob that swarmed the Capitol in the worst attack on American democracy in modern times, again promoting violence as an acceptable response to the political grievances.

His social media assault on the Constitution appears to prove the view of the House Select Committee that probed Jan. 6, which painted him as a clear and present danger to American democracy and met on Friday to consider criminal referrals to the Department of Justice.

Wyoming GOP Rep. Liz Cheney, vice chair of the committee, tweeted Sunday: No decent person can now deny that Trump is an enemy of the Constitution. Trump’s latest savage social media post may even deepen his legal exposure as the Justice Department seeks evidence of his state of mind as it investigates his conduct prior to the Capitol attack.

Trumps doubling down on authoritarianism also follow a time when much of the country, at least in crucial swing states, rejected its 2020 election denial and the anti-democratic mayhem candidates it had chosen for mid- terms with a final test Tuesday in the Georgia Senate runoff. That seems to make it even more unlikely that the ex-president, even if he wins the Republican nomination, is the kind of candidate who could win among the broader national electorate. After all, his message has failed in back-to-back elections in 2020 and 2022. And even in the wildest confines of the GOP, which Trump has dominated since 2015, a call to simply throw out the Constitution may seem over the top and reflect the growing distance between former presidents. reality.

Arguably, the most prudent response to Trump’s latest sweeping rhetoric might be to ignore it and its request for publicity.

But even if his idea of ​​crushing the Constitution seems far-fetched, his behavior must be taken seriously because of its possible future consequences.

That’s because Trump remains an extraordinarily influential force within the Republican Party. His cronies wield outsized power in the new House majority expected to take power in January, which they plan to use as a political weapon to promote his restoration to the White House. GOP leader Kevin McCarthy is placating this group in an increasingly troubled campaign for president. The California Republican also shielded Trump last week from criticism from Fuentes’ dinner party, saying that while such a person had no place in the party, Trump had condemned him four times for a false claim.

Also, in an electoral sense, the theory that Republican voters might be willing to leave Trump and find a candidate who might reflect America First populism but not dine with anti-Semites has yet to be tested. Trump’s claims that the 2020 election was stolen are still widely accepted by GOP voters, only 24% of whom believe Biden legitimately won in 2020, according to midterm election exit polls.

And a GOP primary that includes several candidates competing with Trump for the presidential nomination could once again split the vote against the former president and allow him to emerge atop a majority-winning delegate race, a vote that would put an authoritarian future that has already tried to dismantle the American democratic system one step away from returning to power.

Ignoring or minimizing public evidence of extremism and incitement only normalizes it. There is already evidence that ex-presidents’ rhetoric can provoke violence after he told his supporters to fight like hell to save their country on January 6. And the rhetoric of the likes of West and Fuentes, with whom Trump has partnered, risks normalizing abhorrent forces in society that will grow if left unchallenged. Fuentes, after all, has appeared with Republican lawmakers like Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, an increasingly influential voice at the House GOP conference.

Years of the twice-impeached former president’s crushing of norms and acceptance of extremists have never convinced the party to purge him or his views. If it hadn’t been for principled conservative Republicans like Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and former Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers, the election-stealing effort of Trump could have worked in 2020.

As they work through an intense lame session of Congress, Republican lawmakers will, for the umpteenth time, be questioned this week about the tyrannical attitudes of their party’s presidential nod frontrunner.

A newly elected Republican, Michael Lawler, who snagged a House seat held by Democrats, critical for the narrow GOP majority, defended the Constitution on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday.

The Constitution is established for a reason, to protect the rights of every American. And so I certainly don’t endorse that language or that sentiment, Lawler told Jake Tapper. I think the former president would be well advised to focus on the future, should he run for president again.

Republican Representative Mike Turner of Ohio, who sits on the House Intelligence Committee, said he disagreed with Trump’s statement and said his dinner with West and Fuentes was atrocious and that voters would take both into account. incidents.

But another Ohio Republican, Representative David Joyce, demonstrated his party’s characteristic reluctance to confront an ex-president who remains hugely popular among his base. Regarding the threat to the Constitution, Joyce said on ABCs This Week on Sunday, “You know he says a lot of things, but that doesn’t mean it’s ever going to happen, adding that it was important to separate the fantasies.

Joyce did not directly condemn Trump’s rhetoric and said he would support anyone nominated by the Republican Party in 2024. The fact that Republicans are open to a potential president who would be called upon to swear to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution but which has already called for an end speaks volumes about the fact that the GOP is still in Trump’s shadow.

