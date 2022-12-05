President Ilham Aliyev receives a delegation led by the Minister of National Defense of Turkey – Aze.Media





The delegation includes the Chief of the General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces, the Commander of the Land Forces, the Commander of the Naval Forces and the Commander of the Air Force. Hulusi Akar conveyed the greetings of the President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the Head of State. President Ilham Aliyev thanked for the greetings and asked the Minister to send his greetings to Recep Tayyip Erdogan. They noted that 2022 is also a very successful year in terms of the development of friendly and brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey, and underlined that bilateral relations are growing stronger in all areas, including the military sphere. The parties stressed that the joint Azerbaijani-Turkish military exercises currently taking place in Azerbaijan are of great importance in this regard. They stressed that Azerbaijan and Turkey will always support each other. Stating that his visit to Azerbaijan was on the eve of National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s Memorial Day, Hulusi Akar stressed once again that the memory of the national leader has always been commemorated with deep respect in Turkey. During the conversation, they specially mentioned the role of the regular meetings held between the presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkey in the development of bilateral relations, and welcomed the fact that cooperation in the military and other spheres continues. successfully on the basis of the decisions taken by the two presidents. The parties expressed their confidence that Hulusi Akar’s visit to Azerbaijan will contribute to the expansion of relations. They also exchanged views on cooperation prospects.

