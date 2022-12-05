G20 Presidency – Rivals try to flatten Narendra Modis’ G20 bubble

Mamata Banerjee questions the use of the lotus for the G20 symbol as it is also a party symbol besides being the national flower

This fact-check was provided to the government in person by opposition leaders during the multi-party meeting convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to brief the country’s political class on the presidency and planned meetings ahead of the summit. . next September.

On Monday, several opposition parties sought to make it clear that the G20 presidency is rotating and that it was not the first time that India hosted an international conference of this scale, amid ecosystem efforts in power to present it as a great achievement of the Modi government.

Since many of these meetings will be held in the states, just like the first Sherpa meeting of the Indian Presidency currently underway in Udaipur, the Prime Minister has sought the support of all state governments to ensure their smooth running and hit.

In his address, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge referred to the Non-Aligned Movement Summit held in New Delhi in 1983 which was attended by over 100 countries and the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting a year later which with the participation of 40 countries.

He reminded the government of the advice former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh gave to the world during the 2008 financial crisis and quoted what US President Barack Obama said about him on the sidelines of the 2010 G20 meeting: Every time the Indian Prime Minister speaks, the whole world listens.

Referring to the debt trap that several countries are facing, Kharge hoped that India would be able to use its G20 presidency to pull them out of the crisis. Also, India should use this opportunity to repel Chinese border incursions, he said.

Pick on the Vasudeva Kutumbakam (One-EarthOne-Family-One-Future) theme which the government has chosen for the Indian edition of the G20, CPM Secretary General Sitaram Yechury said: This does not mean imposing uniformity but it is recognition of a global family where social pluralities are celebrated by treating all diversities on the basis of equality and dignity. Such a global family is based on such societies established at the national level in each country. The current alarming levels of community polarization based on vicious campaigns of hate, terror and violence are destroying the foundations of the statement announced by the Prime Minister.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and CPI General Secretary D. Raja also stressed the need to keep the G20 above party politics. The country’s agenda must be promoted, they said. Prior to the meeting, Banerjee had questioned the use of the lotus for the G20 symbol as it was also a party symbol besides being the national flower.

Earlier in the day, the prime minister opened the BJP bureau members’ meeting and highlighted India’s G-20 chairmanship, calling it a matter of pride.