Politics
G20 Presidency – Rivals try to flatten Narendra Modis’ G20 bubble
Mamata Banerjee questions the use of the lotus for the G20 symbol as it is also a party symbol besides being the national flower
Narendra Modi.
file picture
|
New Delhi
|
Posted on 06.12.22, 04:18 AM
On Monday, several opposition parties sought to make it clear that the G20 presidency is rotating and that it was not the first time that India hosted an international conference of this scale, amid ecosystem efforts in power to present it as a great achievement of the Modi government.
This fact-check was provided to the government in person by opposition leaders during the multi-party meeting convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to brief the country’s political class on the presidency and planned meetings ahead of the summit. . next September.
Since many of these meetings will be held in the states, just like the first Sherpa meeting of the Indian Presidency currently underway in Udaipur, the Prime Minister has sought the support of all state governments to ensure their smooth running and hit.
In his address, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge referred to the Non-Aligned Movement Summit held in New Delhi in 1983 which was attended by over 100 countries and the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting a year later which with the participation of 40 countries.
He reminded the government of the advice former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh gave to the world during the 2008 financial crisis and quoted what US President Barack Obama said about him on the sidelines of the 2010 G20 meeting: Every time the Indian Prime Minister speaks, the whole world listens.
Referring to the debt trap that several countries are facing, Kharge hoped that India would be able to use its G20 presidency to pull them out of the crisis. Also, India should use this opportunity to repel Chinese border incursions, he said.
Pick on the Vasudeva Kutumbakam (One-EarthOne-Family-One-Future) theme which the government has chosen for the Indian edition of the G20, CPM Secretary General Sitaram Yechury said: This does not mean imposing uniformity but it is recognition of a global family where social pluralities are celebrated by treating all diversities on the basis of equality and dignity. Such a global family is based on such societies established at the national level in each country. The current alarming levels of community polarization based on vicious campaigns of hate, terror and violence are destroying the foundations of the statement announced by the Prime Minister.
Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and CPI General Secretary D. Raja also stressed the need to keep the G20 above party politics. The country’s agenda must be promoted, they said. Prior to the meeting, Banerjee had questioned the use of the lotus for the G20 symbol as it was also a party symbol besides being the national flower.
Earlier in the day, the prime minister opened the BJP bureau members’ meeting and highlighted India’s G-20 chairmanship, calling it a matter of pride.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.telegraphindia.com/india/rivals-try-to-flatten-narendra-modis-g20-bubble/cid/1902210
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- G20 Presidency – Rivals try to flatten Narendra Modis’ G20 bubble
- President Ilham Aliyev receives a delegation led by the Minister of National Defense of Turkey – Aze.Media
- Raheem Sterling returns to England after breaking into a house | Southgate not sure if they will advance to the quarterfinals | football news
- New and Past Gala Chairs Honored at Renato’s Holiday Weekend Reception
- Video game workers at Microsoft and Activision take steps to unionize
- Xi Jinping encumbered by the ghost of Jiang Zemin
- The Music Acquisition Corporation announces the delisting of
- Man who shot Lady Gaga’s Hollywood dog walker sentenced to 21 years in prison
- Top 5 transfer portal quarterbacks for the Illini 1.0
- Microsoft Raises Base Price of First-Party Xbox Games from $60 to $70 – GeekWire
- Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan accuses General Bajwa of playing a double game against his government
- Designer Valentino Piccioli and model Bella Hadid win the Fashion Awards