Conservative child molester Imran Ahmad Khan loses appeal against sex crime conviction





Imran Ahmad Khan, a former MP for the UK’s ruling Conservative Party, has lost an appeal against his conviction for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy.

The Court of Appeal has ruled against an attempt by former Tory MP Imran Ahmad Khan to overturn his conviction for child molestation, the BBC reported.

Khan had been convicted of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy after giving him gin earlier this year, and given an 18-month sentence for the crime in 2008.

However, according to the UK public broadcaster’s report, Khan tried to overturn the conviction after the former politician’s lawyers told the court that the conviction was “dangerous” and that the evidence against him was ultimately “weak”.

Khan’s prison sentence was also highlighted on appeal, which his lawyer said was ultimately unjustified given the politician’s status as the sole carer for his frail mother.

Both arguments were ultimately dismissed by the three senior judges who heard the case, who said the judge who originally convicted Khan was correct in deeming the evidence to be sufficient, and ruled what could be seen as a just sentence for the crimes of the former Conservative member. .

“The [trial] judge was fully entitled to conclude that the prosecution’s case concerning [the victim’s] complaint was not weak. Indeed, in our view, the case was far from weak,” the three judges said, rejecting arguments that Khan’s victim could not be considered sufficiently credible.

The judges also agreed that the trial judge’s decision to jail Khan could be justified even given the status of his frail mother.

“In our view, based on the particular facts of this case, he was entitled to come to this conclusion,” the trio noted.

Repugnant! Convicted pedophile MP Imran Khan sat on government panel on grooming gangshttps://t.co/XRFbxNWwNq

— Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) April 28, 2022

Elected to the country’s parliament in 2019, Imran Ahmad Khan – not to be confused with Imran Khan, the former Prime Minister of Pakistan – served as a representative for the Wakefield constituency under former Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

As part of his parliamentary duties, Khan was appointed by the Conservatives to sit on an advisory group on child rape gangs in Britain, attending meetings of the group during July, September and November 2020 .

This despite the fact that Khan had previously been questioned by police over allegations he molested a teenager in 2008, with Tories apparently becoming aware of this aspect of the MPs’ past shortly after his election.

Speaking about a now-convicted pedophile sitting on the panel, Sammy Wodehouse, a rape gang victim who had previously worked with the body, said she was disgusted, lashing out at Tories for having named the man in the first place.

“It was important work that I undertook in good faith, but I am disgusted to have been put in a position where I was working with a man later convicted of child molestation,” Wodehouse remarked.

“Knowing now that the Tories had already received complaints from a victim about this man, it is heartbreaking to me as a survivor that they were able to allow him to be considered for this role,” the victim continued. .

