Trump’s slow start to 2024 worries his allies

In 2015, Donald Trump’s first campaign rally in Iowa as a candidate for the Republican presidential nomination came just 10 hours after declaring his candidacy in New York. The next day he was across the country in New Hampshire, intending to visit South Carolina before the end of his first week.

But seven years later and nearly three weeks into his 2024 presidential campaign, Trump has yet to leave his home state or hold a public campaign event in an early voting state.

Trump’s disengaged posturing has baffled his former and current allies, many of whom have experienced firsthand the blistering pace of his previous two White House bids, and who now say he missed the window to make a splash with his deployment. in 2024. The lackluster launch of his supposed political comeback comes as his campaign appears to be running on autopilot, with little sign of momentum or enthusiastic support from donors or party heavyweights.

I don’t know why he rushed. It makes no sense, a Trump adviser said of his lackluster announcement speech last month, which came a week after Republicans delivered a disappointing performance in the midterm elections and as the rest of the party turned its attention to the Georgia Senate runoff.

Trump’s announcement was roundly criticized for lacking zest, so much so that some members of the public attempted an early exit, and his recent welcome to Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes and embattled rapper Kanye Ye West in Mar -a-Lago only further galvanized GOP opposition against him. A person familiar with the matter said Trump spent the Sunday after Thanksgiving asking people around him if they thought the backlash from his private dinner with Ye and Fuentes was really damaging.

So far, he’s come down from his room, made an announcement, gone back up to his room and hasn’t been seen since except to have dinner with a white supremacist, a Trump 2020 campaign adviser said.

It’s 1000% a ho-hum campaign, the adviser added.

The only other notable event to happen since Trump announced he was running again was both unintentional and feared for weeks by the president’s former lawyers. Just three days after Trump launched his campaign, Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to oversee two ongoing criminal investigations into the 45th president and his associates.

While some Republicans have long speculated that Trump entered the presidential race early to protect himself from further legal peril, his status as a candidate instead appeared to serve as a catalyst for Garlands’ announcement.

A Trump campaign spokesperson said the former president has hosted several events since his announcement, noting his remote appearance at the annual Republican Jewish Coalition summit last month, video remarks at a conference for conservative activists in Mexico, a Patriots Freedom Fund event, his remarks at two separate political events held at Mar-a-Lago, and a Monday night tele-rally for Georgia Republican Senate hopeful Herschel Walker. None of these events were billed as a campaign event.

Trump’s current campaign trajectory has left Republican allies and opponents wondering if he will flip a switch in 2023 or fail to adapt to a different political environment. Even as the undisputed GOP frontrunner in 2024, some of his closest allies say he simply can’t afford to take his position for granted at a time when influential Republicans seem extremely interested in unseating him from his seat. influential perch.

If Trump was working in a lush jungle environment in 2016, he is in a desert today, said a Republican close to the former president. The political landscape has totally changed. He was irresistible because nobody understood him but now everyone knows how to deal with him, so the question is, can he recalibrate?

Some sources said Trump’s first strategy, which was partly aimed at cleaning up the GOP primary field, already looks set to fail.

Do you know what he did to dissuade people from entering? Nothing. He didn’t hire anyone. He didn’t go to the early states, the 2020 campaign adviser said.

Trump’s lack of impact was apparent a week after his announcement, as other Republican 2024 hopefuls took to the stage in Las Vegas for the annual RJC summit. Some have attacked the former president, while others, once Trump allies, have indicated they are ready to take him on in 2024.

Just days before the event, Trump’s team announced plans to address the group remotely. Two people familiar with the matter said his virtual speech was organized by aides at the last minute after he became agitated realizing the event was a cattle call for Republican presidential candidates and that he was not on his original list of speakers. The Trump campaign spokesperson disputed that account, saying remote remarks by Trump were planned several weeks before the event.

Other sources who for months feared Trump was not as enthusiastic about running as he implied in public appearances, now say his inactivity has heightened their concern. Apart from a scheduled appearance for a fundraiser for a classical education group in Naples last weekend, the former president has yet to announce any events until the end of the year. A person familiar with the matter said Trump’s team was toying with an event of some kind before Christmas, although his campaign has yet to finalize a trip. In a statement last week announcing a move by Democratic officials to put South Carolina first on the party primary calendar, Trump appeared to tease a visit to Iowa, currently the first state to vote in presidential nominating contests. of both parties in the very near future. .

I can’t wait to be back in Iowa, he said.

Inside the Trumps campaign, sources said his current approach was entirely intentional, dismissing concerns that he may have lost the limelight at a critical time, but acknowledging that Trump is currently working with a stripped-down staff.

The campaign does exactly what everyone always accuses [them] not to take a break, to plan and strategize for the next two years, a source familiar with the Trump operation said.

Senior executives are locked in to work on a plan, the person added, noting that Trump’s campaign trips are expected to begin early in the new year as potential rivals who have taken the holidays to consider their own futures politicians could start launching their own campaigns. or exploratory committees.

And while some Trump allies were taken aback by his lack of recruiting early on, his campaign has been content to maintain a lean operation despite him being the only candidate in the field. The former president is not expected to bring in an official campaign manager, instead elevating three trusted advisers Susie Wiles, Brian Jack and Chris LaCivita to leadership positions, but his allies have said he will likely have to bolster his field staff during early voting. states in the coming months, as well as a robust communications operation if he finds himself in a competitive primary.

While those hires don’t need to happen immediately, people close to Trump said his early entry into the 2024 race raises questions about how he’ll bear campaign costs over a longer period. longer than other candidates who declare later, including potential main rival Ron DeSantis. . CNN previously reported that the Florida governor, if he decides to take on Trump, would announce next May or June, after the conclusion of his state’s legislative session and just months before the Republican Party can hold its first debate. primary, according to a party official involved in planning the debates.

The question many of us ask is whether Trump can sustain a campaign for two years. This is the real difficulty here. The pace seen right now is designed to do that, a person close to Trump said.

In addition to planning rallies and events and building momentum around the former president, campaign staff are also looking to best isolate Trump after many were taken aback by learning about Trump’s dinner with Fuentes and West. . The event, and the days of fallout and negative coverage, accelerated some of the campaign’s long-term plans, including ensuring a senior campaign official was still with the former president, a source said. source close to the countryside.

Trump’s White House staff worked with resort staff during his presidency in a similar way to protect Trump from potentially unsavory members’ guests, the source said. Those close to Trump blamed low-level staffers for allowing Fuentes to slip into the station without any flags being raised.

