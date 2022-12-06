Democracy Festival: India’s Prime Minister Modi votes as crucial home state heads to the polls





To receive free real-time news alerts straight to your inbox, sign up for our news emails Sign up for our free news emails On Monday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi cast his ballot in the second phase of crucial parliamentary elections in his home state of Gujarat. The vote will test the popularity of the ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the next general election. The outgoing BJP, which has ruled the western state since 1995, is aiming for a seventh term in power. During Mr. Modis’ tenure as chief minister, the state witnessed widespread communal violence in February 2002, in which 1,180 people, mostly Muslims, were killed. The riots took place following the death of 59 people on the Sabarmati Express, who were mostly volunteers from Hindu organisations. On Monday, the Prime Minister arrived in the city of Ahmedabad from the state capital, Gandhinagar, to cast his ballot, where he greeted people on their way to the voting booth. After exercising his right to vote, the 72-year-old leader said voters were enthusiastically celebrating Democracy Day. He added: On the celebration of democracy, I warmly congratulate and greet the citizens of the country. I also warmly congratulate the electoral commission. Earlier today, Mr Modi in a tweet urged people to get out and vote in large numbers. Urging all those voting in phase 2 of Gujarat elections, especially young voters and female voters to vote in large numbers, he tweeted. Despite rising inflation, unemployment and the recent collapse of a suspension bridge in Morbi where at least 135 people died, the BJP remains the most popular party in the state of nearly 60 million. residents, with opinion polls predicting a comfortable victory for the party. The new Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), in power in the capital Delhi since 2015, is likely to become Gujarat’s second largest party as the opposition Indian National Congress (INC) struggles to recover its base. The AAP is trying to make inroads and potentially become the main challenger to Mr Modis’ stronghold with promises of subsidies on electricity and other bills. Earlier this year, the AAP led by Arvind Kejriwal swept the polls in the northern state of Punjab by toppling the Congress party. The INC, in an effort to rekindle its popularity among the masses, launched a march across the country in September to unite India against calls for hatred and division. The party also elected a new leader for the first time in 24 years to shed its image of a family dynasty. However, analysts believe that neither will help Congress reclaim its electoral bases in Gujarat. The first phase of voting in 89 constituencies was held on December 1, with an average turnout of 63.31%. In the second phase of the election, a total of 833 candidates from 61 different political parties, including incumbent Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, are in the running. The results of the two phases of the election will be announced on December 8. In the previous State Legislative Assembly election held in 2017, the BJP won 99 seats in the 182-member chamber while the Congress won 77.

