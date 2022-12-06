Xi Jinping to visit Saudi Arabia, sources reveal, amid tensions with US

Alexandra Ferguson

(CNN) Chinese President Xi Jinping is due to arrive in Saudi Arabia on Thursday for a two-day state visit amid heightened US tensions with the two countries, according to a source with knowledge of the trip, an Arab diplomatic source and two senior responsible. Arab officials.

Xi’s trip to Riyadh will include a China-Arab summit and a conference with the Cooperation Council for Arab States of the Gulf (GCC), according to the four sources.

At least 14 Arab heads of state are expected to attend the summit, according to the Arab diplomatic source, who described the trip as a “significant milestone” for Arab-Chinese relations.

The sources provided the information on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to speak to the media.

Rumors of a Chinese presidential visit to America’s biggest ally in the Middle East have been circulating for months, but have yet to be confirmed by the governments of Saudi Arabia and China.

Beijing has not officially announced Xi’s visit to Saudi Arabia. CNN has contacted the country’s foreign ministry for comment.

Last week, the Saudi government sent registration forms to journalists to cover the summit, without confirming the exact dates. The Saudi government declined to respond to CNN’s request for information on Xi’s visit and planned summits.

Reports of the long-awaited visit come against the backdrop of a series of US disagreements with Beijing and Riyadh, which, much to Washington’s dismay, have only cemented ties in recent years.

The United States and Saudi Arabia remain locked in a heated dispute over oil production, which culminated in strong rhetoric and cross-blaming in October when the Saudi-led OPEC+ oil group cut output 2 million barrels per day in one year. stabilize” prices.

The decision was made despite a strong US campaign against the measure.

Saudi Arabia, a staunch US ally for eight long decades, is unhappy with what it perceives as a waning US security presence in the region, especially amid growing threats from Iran and its armed Yemeni militias.

China, an economic mammoth in the East, is at odds with the United States over Taiwan, which US President Joe Biden has repeatedly promised to protect in the event of a Chinese attack. The sensitive issue has worsened shaky relations between Washington and Beijing, which are already vying for influence in the unstable Middle East.

As US allies in the Arab Gulf accuse Washington of failing to honor its security guarantees in the region, China has deepened its ties with the Gulf monarchies, as well as with US enemies Iran and Russia.

China and Saudi Arabia have also taken different positions from the West on the war in Ukraine. Both refrained from approving sanctions against Russia. And Riyadh has repeatedly argued that Moscow is a key energy-producing partner that should be consulted on OPEC+ decisions. Following massive oil cuts last month, some US officials have accused Saudi Arabia of siding with Russia and aiding President Vladimir Putin in his war against Ukraine.

Saudi officials have denied using oil as a weapon or siding with Russia.

Biden said in October that the United States needed to “rethink” its relationship with Saudi Arabia, which the president had apparently tried to mend during a visit to Riyadh in July. Vowing to make the kingdom an ‘outcast’ and convict Crown Prince and de facto leader Mohammed bin Salman for the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Biden flew to Riyadh amid global oil and health shortages of bin Salman with a brawl making headlines around the world.

However, the ultimately frosty visit produced no increase in oil production and only escalated tensions.

