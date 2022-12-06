Jury deliberates in Trump Organization tax evasion lawsuit





NEW YORK, Dec 5 (Reuters) – Jurors in the Trump Organization’s tax evasion trial began deliberating on Monday, after four weeks of testimony about executive compensation practices at Donald Trump’s real estate company which officials say prosecutors, amounted to a criminal scheme that lasted at least 15 years.

During about four hours of deliberations on Monday, jurors sent a note to the judge asking for clarification on one of the charges. The jury will choose CV on Tuesday.

The former US president’s company has been accused of paying some executives’ personal expenses without declaring income and compensating them as if they were independent contractors. Its longtime chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, pleaded guilty and testified for the prosecution.

Trump, who last month announced a third run for president in 2024, has not been charged in the case. Briefing jurors on the law before deliberations began, Judge Juan Merchan of the New York State Court in Manhattan reminded them that they had pledged not to let their views on Trump influence their verdict.

“Donald Trump and his family are not judged here in front of you,” Merchan said. “You must set aside any bias or prejudice you may have in favor of or against Mr. Trump and his family.”

Trump, a Republican, called the charges politically motivated. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is a Democrat, as is his predecessor Cyrus Vance, who filed the charges last year.

The Trump Organization pleaded not guilty and argued that Weisselberg, 75, acted on his own and for his own benefit. The company faces up to $1.6 million in fines if found guilty.

Weisselberg admitted to concealing company payments for his luxury apartment, car payments and other personal expenses, as well as tuition for his grandchildren that Trump personally paid. He testified that he and other executives also received bonuses as if they were independent contractors.

Before the jury entered the courtroom on Monday, Merchan ruled it was fair that prosecutor Joshua Steinglass said in his closing argument last week that Trump knew about the scheme because the defense had sought to prove that Weisselberg and others had kept Trump in the dark.

Merchan said that even if Trump — who owns the Trump Organization — doesn’t stand trial, his awareness could provide evidence that the company is guilty.

The judge also denied the defense’s request to include an explanation about New York’s gift tax in his instructions, because he said it would confuse the jury. He said there was no evidence that the tuition Trump paid to Weisselberg’s grandchildren was a gift, as argued by the defense.

The case is one of many legal issues facing 76-year-old Trump. He also faces Justice Department investigations into his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and his removal of government documents from the White House after leaving office, as well as an investigation by state in Georgia on an attempt to reverse its electoral defeat in that state.

Reporting by Luc Cohen and Karen Freifeld in New York; Editing by Noeleen Walder, Alistair Bell and Grant McCool

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

