Donald Trump Cost Lara Trump Her Fox News Gig

Nepotism gives and nepotism takes away. Over the weekend, the Los Angeles Times announced that Lara Trump, wife of Donald Trump’s son Eric, will no longer be a paid Fox News contributor. We appreciate Laras’ valuable contributions through Fox News Media’s programming, a Fox News spokesperson said in a statement.

The media company described the split as amicable, citing Donald Trump’s Nov. 15 announcement that he will run for president for the third time. The Times noted that Fox News has made it a policy not to employ people who are running for office or directly connected to active campaigns.

But as the Washington Post explains, this policy previously only applied to the candidates themselves:

A source with knowledge of the situation said the decision to sever ties with Lara Trump stemmed solely from the networks banning political activities, although the policy generally applies to commentators who advertise their own campaigns, such as the former Fox News contributor Sarah Sanders who left the network when she announced her candidacy for governor of Arkansas rather than relatives of the announced candidates.

It’s possible Fox News executives genuinely believe that having a Trump on the payroll is a bad image as the 2024 campaign heats up. But it seems very plausible that Laras’ career as a cable news commentator was actually a victim of Rupert Murdochs’ decision to turn his back on Donald. Following Republicans’ disappointing midterm performance, the Murdoch-owned Wall Street Journal ran an op-ed calling Trump the GOP’s biggest loser.

The latest article from the editorial board of the Wall Street Journal: “Trump is the Republican Party’s biggest loser”.

The advice writes that Trump “botched the 2022 election” and that, more broadly, he “led Republicans into one political fiasco after another.” https://t.co/qWqiglyzVK

— Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) November 10, 2022

And another Murdoch property, the New York Post, ran this cover:

Today’s Cover: Here’s How Donald Trump Sabotaged the Republican Midterm Elections https://t.co/YUtDosSGfp pic.twitter.com/vpI94nKuBh

— New York Post (@nypost) November 10, 2022

Followed by absolutely wild coverage of Trumps 2024 announcement:

NY Post: Florida man makes announcement, article on page 26. pic.twitter.com/FQcNC1ewPP

— Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) November 16, 2022

Both on air and online, much of Fox News’ post-midterm coverage has portrayed Trump as the GOP’s past and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as its future (or DeFUTURE, as the said the Post in a front-page headline).

Lara Trump had been an exception, but last month Fox Business Network anchor Stuart Varney went so far as to question the Trump mojo in the face.

VARNEY: It didn’t seem like Trump had the old magic, you know what I mean?

LARA TRUMP: Oh. Well, I strongly disagree with that. pic.twitter.com/GDxyewriiI

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 16, 2022

Lara joined Fox as a paid contributor in March 2021, when her stepfather was in top form after being acquitted in his second impeachment trial. At the time, Lara was considering running for the U.S. Senate in North Carolina and appeared frequently on the network.

I kind of feel like I’ve been an unofficial member of the team for so long,” she said when her new role was announced on Fox & Friends. You know, it was kind of a joke for the past five years, I came in so often that the security guards said, maybe we should just give you a key.

NEW – Lara Trump, wife of President Trump’s son Eric Trump, joins Fox News pic.twitter.com/UuXNY9xk3i

— Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) March 29, 2021

Today, Lara is no longer on the Fox team, she is not considering running for the Senate or any other political office, and she does not appear to be working for the Trump 2024 campaign in an official capacity. Fox News said she was free to go back to making unpaid appearances on the network, but that’s not really Trump’s way.

