Profile of the parents of Erina Gudono, candidate for the in-laws of President Joko Widodo, whose degree in education is highlighted





Suara.com – Erina Gudono will soon marry Kaesang Pangarep, the youngest son of President Joko Widodo or Jokowi on December 10, 2022. Everything about Erina Gudono then caught the attention of the public. Who are the parents of Erina Gudono, who will soon become friends with President Jokowi and Iriana Jokowi? Check out the profile of Erina Gudono’s parents which has been prepared below. 1. Erina Gudono’s father Profile of Erina Gudono’s parents (Instagram/@erinagudono) Erina Gudono’s father is known as a professor at Gadjah Mada University (UGM), Yogyakarta. Professor Dr. Mohammad Gudono, MBA or who is more colloquially known as Professor Gudono is a professor in the accounting department of the Faculty of Economics and Business (FEB) UGM. Read also :

Full of happiness and joy, discover 5 children of civil servants who will marry in 2022 Note, the father of Erina Gudono died in July 2016 following a heart attack. Professor Gudono died at the age of 53. Professor Gudono apparently also completed his undergraduate studies at UGM and then continued his masters and doctoral studies in America. The deceased continued his master’s studies at Murray State University and completed a doctoral program at Temple University, Pennsylvania. During his life, Professor Gudono held various positions. The deceased among them had been Chair of Curriculum or Head of Accounting Degree Curriculum, Vice Chancellor for Administration and Human Resource Development, Echelon IIIA Structural Officer at BPK RI and Head of Management of the master’s program in accounting (MAKSI) FÉV UGM. For his dedication, Professor Gudono received the XX Satyalacana Karya Satya Award from the President of the Republic of Indonesia and the 25-year Loyalty Medal from UGM. 2. Erina Gudono’s mother Read also :

This is the reason why Jokowi did not organize Kaesang Pangarep’s wedding in his own building Profile of Erina Gudono’s parents (Instagram/@erinagudono) After the death of Professor Gudono, Sofia raised Erina and her three other children alone. Sofia became a single mother with her job as a fashion entrepreneur. The Sofia store in Yogyakarta is quite well known, and even its various collections have been exhibited abroad. Not only a boutique owner, Sofiatun Gudono, Erina’s mother, also has a prestigious title. This title is known thanks to the wedding invitations of Kaesang Pangarep and Erina Gudono which have been circulating on social networks lately. Erina Sofia Gudono is written as the child of Prof. Dr. Mohammad Gudono, MBA, Aks, Ph.D (Alm) and Dra. Sofiatun Gudono, M.Si, Aks. This is a brief profile of Erina Gudono’s parents with flashy titles. What do you think? Contributors: Neressa Prahastiwi

