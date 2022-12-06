Former Chinese President Jiang Zemin cremated in Beijing

(PTI) Former Chinese President Jiang Zemin was cremated on Monday in the presence of top leaders of the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP), including President Xi Jinping.

He served as Chairman and General Secretary of the CPC from 1989 to 2002.

Jiang, who suffered from leukemia, died of multiple organ failure on November 30 in Shanghai at the age of 96. His body was brought here on a special flight last week from Shanghai. Xi and other leaders received the body in Beijing.

Jiang’s body was cremated Monday at the Babaoshan Revolutionary Cemetery in western Beijing, the official Xinhua News Agency reported.

President Xi and other Chinese Communist Party and state leaders paid their respects to Comrade Jiang at the Chinese PLA General Hospital before escorting Jiang’s body to the cemetery for cremation, according to the report.

A memorial meeting to commemorate his life and achievements will be held at the Great Hall of the People, the iconic building overlooking the vast Tiananmen Square here on Dec. 6 at 10 a.m. local time.

Senior leaders of various organs of the CPC and the military will pay tribute to him.

During the memorial meeting, flags across the country, Chinese embassies, consulates and other institutions stationed overseas will fly at half mast, and public entertainment activities will be suspended for a day.

People across the country will observe a 3-minute silence.

In line with Chinese practice, foreign governments, political parties and friendly personalities will not be invited to send delegations or representatives to China to attend mourning activities, an official announcement said earlier.

Jiang’s death comes as China experiences some of its most serious protests since the pro-democracy protests in Tiananmen Square in 1989, with many protesting against the country’s tough Covid restrictions.

There is a sense of concern in Beijing over anti-zero covid protests in which slogans calling for President Xi’s resignation have been raised.

Security has been tightened in Beijing, Shanghai and several other cities that have witnessed anti-zero covid measures, shaking the government as it prepares for Jiang’s memorial.

The deaths of top Chinese leaders, including former Prime Minister Zhou Enlai and former ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) General Secretary Hu Yaobang, followed mass protests in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square.

While the military broke up mass protests after Zhou’s death in 1976, hundreds of students were reportedly killed during the 1989 protests in Tiananmen Square demanding democracy and freedom of speech after Hu’s death. , the communist leader who pursued political and economic reforms.

Beijing police announced last week that sections of the city will be closed to traffic on Monday and Tuesday in preparation for an official Jiang memorial service.

Roads in much of the west of the city would be closed to public buses, trains, cars and pedestrians, with only designated vehicles and personnel allowed to use the routes, according to the announcement.

The current CCP leadership followed the same pattern for the funeral of Deng Xiaoping, considered the country’s top leader for pioneering economic reforms.

Jiang was widely acclaimed for his leadership after Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping, the two iconic CCP leaders, and credited with lifting China out of the isolation of the ignominy of the Chinese military crushing pro-democracy protests in Tiananmen Square.

He has also been credited with setting China on a path of sustained economic development, laying the foundation to become the world’s second-largest economy.

An official letter, which announced Jiang’s death on Nov. 30, also called for strengthening Xi’s leadership.

Jiang’s death is an inestimable loss to our Party, our military and the Chinese people of all ethnic groups, said the letter published by state media here.

“We should rally around the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its center with more determination and purpose, and adhere to the basic theory, baseline and basic policy of the Party” , indicates the letter.

“We must develop a deep understanding of the decisive importance of establishing Comrade Xi Jinping’s central position in the Party Central Committee and the Party as a whole and establishing the leading role of Xi Jinping’s Thought on socialism with Chinese characteristics for a new era,” he added. said the letter.

Xi, 69, was reelected to an unprecedented third consecutive term by a CPC Congress held once every five years in October this year.

All of Xi’s predecessors, including Jiang, retired after two five-year terms, although Jiang continued to lead the military for two years after leaving the presidency in 2002.

In 13 years as general secretary of the party, China’s most powerful post, Jiang guided the country’s rise to economic power by welcoming capitalists into the ruling party and attracting foreign investment after joining of China at the WTO. China overtook Germany and then Japan to become the second largest economy after the United States.

Jiang relinquished his last official title in 2004 but remained a behind-the-scenes force in the feuds that led to the rise of current President Xi, who took power in 2012.