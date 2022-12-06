Ex-Trump adviser John Bolton says he’s considering 2024 presidential bid





John Bolton, who served as national security adviser to former President Donald Trump for more than a year, said on Monday he was “absolutely” considering launching a 2024 presidential bid largely to challenge Trump .

Bolton, speaking on NBC News’ “Meet The Press Now,” said the “only thing” that would get him to run would be “to make it clear to the people of this country that Donald Trump is unacceptable as a candidate. republican”.

Bolton called it “un-American” that Trump was “challenging the Constitution” when he suggested over the weekend that the nation’s supreme law could be terminated in order to put him back in the White House.

Bolton, who has periodically been a vocal critic of Trump since leaving his administration in September 2019, called the former president’s statement “an existential threat to the republic itself.”

Trump, who has regularly spread false allegations of widespread voter fraud since his defeat by President Joe Biden in 2020, claimed in a social media post on Saturday that “Massive fraud of this type and magnitude enables the termination of of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution.

Trump appeared to backtrack on that statement earlier Monday, saying it was “fake news” to claim he “wanted to ‘end’ the Constitution.” In follow-up messages, Trump said in all caps that “IF AN ELECTION IS IRREFUTABLELY FRAUDULENT, IT SHOULD GO TO THE RIGHT WINNER OR, AT A MINIMUM, BE REDONE.”

Bolton dismissed Trump’s clarifications, saying his sentiment is “not just wrong and outrageous, it’s disqualifying.”

“Donald Trump, if he had to be sworn in again, God forbid, would be lying about preserving, protecting, and defending the Constitution, or maybe he wouldn’t say it at all” , Bolton said. “You can’t have that kind of approach. It’s not something you can disagree with. It’s fundamental for the republic.”

Bolton called on GOP leaders to speak out against Trump, who is currently the only Republican to announce his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election. Many other Republicans, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Trump’s former vice president , Mike Pence, should prepare to run for the GOP nomination.

The Biden administration has said attacks on the Constitution should be “universally condemned.” However, many top Republicans avoided publicly responding to Trump’s remarks when asked for comment.

Bolton, noting that many Republican leadership roles are currently under consideration, said every potential candidate should reject Trump’s remarks.

“And honestly, if they don’t, there’s one thing that would get me into the presidential race, which I’ve watched in previous elections, would be to get the people of this country to understand that Donald Trump is unacceptable as a Republican candidate,” Bolton said.

Asked about the remarks, Bolton confirmed that he would “absolutely” consider running in the 2024 race. To be a presidential candidate, he said, one must not only declare his support for the Constitution, but also stand against “people who would undermine it”.

Referring to the former House Un-American Activities Committee, Bolton said, “I think when you challenge the Constitution itself like Trump did, that’s un-American.”

He challenged other Republicans to say the same. “I don’t see why they don’t say it now,” he said.

Almost all GOP voters “disagree that Donald Trump is more important than the Constitution,” Bolton said. “What does a candidate have to lose by appealing to 95% of the Republican Party base?”

He said he wanted to see “Shermanesque statements” denouncing Trump from other potential candidates, and if he doesn’t, “then I will seriously consider coming in.”

Asked about his views on the 2024 race and what his potential campaign might look like, Bolton predicted that national security concerns will dominate this election cycle “The isolationist virus that Trump unleashed must also be dealt with,” said he added.

Bolton pitted the ‘whisperer’ Trump against the more ‘upbeat’ message of the late GOP Chairman Ronald Reagan. The former national security adviser said his possible presidential platform could be “very Reaganesque”.

Bolton described his politics as “rather libertarian” and said he was “not a social conservative”.

He added that he thinks the 2024 presidential field will be “very crowded” and that he may decide to run “sooner than some people think”.

