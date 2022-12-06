Just 100 students at Al-Qadir Institute of former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ‘dream university’





Islamabad: Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s dream university, the Al-Qadir Institute, has not been recognized as a university. The Al-Qadir Trust Institute has enrolled just 100 students after two years of its establishment in 2021, The News International reported.

Dr. Amjadur Rehman, head of the Al-Qadir Institute, acknowledged that the institute only enrolled 100 students. Although the institute is registered as a trust, students must pay fees. It was reported earlier that according to the agreement, all expenses related to Al-Qadir Trust are borne by a businessman. “In the first batch, we enrolled 40 students, and another 60 were enrolled in the second batch; 20 in Islamic studies and 40 in management sciences,” Dr Amjadur Rehman was quoted as saying by The News International.

In response to a question regarding the institute’s tuition fees, Dr. Amjadur Rehman said that only 10% of the total students pay fees. He said fees are charged in order to keep students motivated for studies and to make the institute independent of donations.

“Fees are charged so that students remain motivated for studies and the institution itself becomes independent. Al-Qadir Institute wants to be independent of donations,” Dr. Amjadur Rehman said as quoted by The News International .

Speaking to The News International, Dr. Arif Nazir Butt, one of the trustees of the Al-Qadir Institute, said that the Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) had not granted the status of degree at the Al-Qadir Institute and added that the process is ongoing. the final step. Butt pointed out that the institute continues to remain affiliated with Government College University.

“The process is in its final stages and soon we will be granted degree status,” said Dr Arif Nazir Butt, as quoted by The News International.

The leading businessman had donated 458 kanals of land to the Al-Qadir Institute which according to the stamp paper was worth 244 million rupees in 2019, The News International reported. The land was given to Zulfi Bukhari and then transferred to the Al-Qadir Trust Institute in 2021.

The agreement for the donated land was signed between Bushra Khan and the donor, while the then Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan was the president of Al-Qadir University. It is pertinent to note here that Imran Khan registered the Trust for Al-Qadir University Project on December 26, 2019.

The trust was registered a few weeks after his cabinet decided on a housing company that later became the university’s donor. Prior to the registration of the trust, the firm headed by Imran Khan at the time had looked into the issue of Accounts Freezing Orders (AFOs) and the repatriation of funds to Pakistan by the National Crime Agency (NCA).

The NCA England has closed the investigation against the CEO of the housing company. About 140 million pounds have been repatriated to Pakistan from the accounts of major overseas businessmen. According to the report, the money was transferred to SC’s account at the National Bank of Pakistan.

The money transfer raised doubts whether the amount should be deposited in government accounts or SC accounts as the businessman agreed to pay Rs 460 billion to the SCP.

From January 2021 to December 2021, the trust received donations of 180 million rupees, The News International reported. The total income of the trust was 101 million rupees between July 2020 and July 2021. However, the total expenses including employee salaries were around 8.58 million rupees only.

