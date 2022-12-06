Airport security liquids dominate what’s changing?

Sign up for Simon Calders’ free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Receive the email from Simon Calders Travel

In normal times around the world, half a million people pass through airport security every hour. Many airline passengers say this is the worst part of travel in particular, the need to limit LAGs (liquids, aerosols and gels) to small containers and extract them from carry-on baggage.

The rules were hastily introduced in 2006 as a temporary measure. Despite repeated promises, they remain in place.

In 2019, Boris Johnson promised rules would be relaxed at major UK airports by December 1, 2022, allowing larger quantities and eliminating the need to have liquids scanned separately.

With a week to go, there’s no chance of that happening. But could the stress subside by 2024? Simon Calder, former security guard at Gatwick Airport and current Independent travel correspondent, can help you.

What are the rules for travelers’ carry-on baggage?

Rules about what you can pack in your carry-on have evolved in response to successful attacks and the like over the decades.

No weapons, whether firearms, knives or explosives, may be carried. But there are also strict rules regarding liquids, aerosols, gels, pastes, lotions and cosmetics, extending even to yogurts and soft cheeses.

How did the rule of liquids originate?

In August 2006, the aviation industry and bewildered passengers woke up to find that passenger safety rules had literally tightened overnight. The government has announced that it has uncovered a terrorist plot to blow up transatlantic jets from Heathrow to North America.

The perpetrators aimed to take the ingredients for improvised explosive devices on board a number of aircraft. The ingredients, derived from hydrogen peroxide, were to be concealed in soft drink containers.

The terrorists aimed to assemble the bombs on board before detonating them and destroying the plane; they were later convicted of offenses including conspiracy to kill and conspiracy to cause explosions.

British airline bosses were called in the early hours of August 10, 2006 to be told their passengers would be banned from carrying anything other than a handbag or wallet into an aircraft cabin. Even pens were banned on transatlantic flights, on the grounds that the ink they contained was a liquid.

A concession was made, for breastfeeding mothers: they could bring milk for their baby through the checkpoint, but only if they tasted it first to prove it was real.

Baggage systems could not cope with two or three times the normal number of items, and Heathrow Airport came to a near standstill. Flight networks elsewhere in the UK and Europe have also been affected.

So what ?

Three months later, the rules were relaxed but with strict limits that prevail today. No container can exceed 100 ml and they must be transported in a transparent resealable plastic bag with a maximum volume of one litre.

Even a very modest relaxation of the rules to allow airport drink purchases to pass through security checkpoints in a sealed, tamper-evident security bag (Steb) has been significantly delayed in implementation.

Many passengers are still caught off guard and lose their expensive purchases at the airport, as drinks are not permitted through the airport where they are changing planes.

The limits were introduced as a temporary measure while airport security technology caught up. But progress has been painfully slow.

Is there a technological solution?

Yes, and it is already in use at airports such as Shannon in the West of Ireland where liquids, gels, pastes, lotions and cosmetics in containers of all sizes are cleared through security.

Expensive scanners use computed tomography (CT), as used in medical scanners. The machines can analyze the molecular structure of the contents of a passenger bag, detect any potential threats and present security guards with a three-dimensional image.

Why are we waiting?

Progress in improving airport technology has been painfully slow. In 2019 the government has asked all major UK airports to have advanced CT scanners at security checkpoints by December 1, 2022.

Boris Johnson said at the time: By making travel through UK airports easier than ever, this new equipment will help reinforce the vital role our airports play in securing the UK’s position as a global hub for trade, tourism and investment.

That didn’t happen: during the Covid-19 pandemic, airports suffered catastrophic losses as passenger numbers plummeted and weren’t required to make the multi-million pound investment needed.

What happens now?

London Heathrow, which is by far the UK’s busiest airport, is in the process of installing the necessary machinery. Airports chief executive John Holland-Kaye said The temperature that Heathrow received a mid-2024 deadline from the DfT.

Until then, the normal experience for passengers will be that liquids will remain in bags, he said.

If the unconfirmed DfT instruction applies to other major airports, so would Gatwick, Manchester, Stansted, Luton, Edinburgh, Birmingham, Glasgow, Bristol, Belfast International, Newcastle, Liverpool , Leeds Bradford, East Midlands, London City, Aberdeen, Belfast City, Southampton, Jersey, Cardiff and Southend (these are airports with more than one million passengers per year in 2019).

So everything is fine, then?

Not necessarily: passenger confusion is a constant problem for aviation security. Nothing has changed yet, although some travelers may assume that is the case.

In response to the story of The temperaturesaid a Department for Transport (DfT) spokesperson The Independent: Passengers at UK airports must not carry containers of liquid larger than 100ml through security checks, and liquids and electronic devices must be removed from carry-on baggage at airport security checkpoints.

That’s not entirely true: at some smaller Scottish airports, including Barra, Campbeltown and Tiree, there have been no security checks since 2017.

Around the world, lack of compliance is a key issue for aviation security professionals and passengers.

At many airports, liquids are restricted but can remain in the traveller’s bag. Laptops and tablets such as iPads must be removed in the UK and many other countries, but in some countries they may not.

In Israel, the procedures are entirely different. Authorities say: Passengers must arrive three hours before departure for the security check procedure. There are sometimes intense interrogations by officials and laptops have to be removed. But liquids are allowed without restriction.

The main problem: passengers shouldn’t expect aviation safety to be the same all over the world (or even the whole of the UK).

Will it cost me more?

Airports that collectively invest hundreds of millions of pounds will be looking for a return and that could include increased fees. But the new technology is expected to reduce personnel costs, which means savings for airports.

Willie Walsh, chief executive of the International Air Transport Association (Iata) representing airlines around the world, said: Implementing this technology shouldn’t come with a big bill. In fact, simplified processes should bring significant efficiency gains.

Rapid deployment should be possible. The technology has already been used successfully and for a long time in various airports around the world with measurable improvements in the passenger experience.

Will aviation security remain a permanent pain?

No. In 2019, the International Air Transport Association (Iata) described the current security situation as no longer sustainable. He has worked with airports for over a decade on a project called Smart Security.

Ultimately, metal detectors and many passenger security checks should be eliminated, with technology assessing possible threats more efficiently than humans staring at screens.

The passenger should be able to walk unmolested along a corridor flanked by detectors, barely aware that he is being checked.

Checkpoints will still be staffed, but security personnel will be freed up to do what people do best, which is to study passenger behavior and identify persons of interest for further investigation. thorough.