Politics
Airport security liquids dominate what’s changing?
In normal times around the world, half a million people pass through airport security every hour. Many airline passengers say this is the worst part of travel in particular, the need to limit LAGs (liquids, aerosols and gels) to small containers and extract them from carry-on baggage.
The rules were hastily introduced in 2006 as a temporary measure. Despite repeated promises, they remain in place.
In 2019, Boris Johnson promised rules would be relaxed at major UK airports by December 1, 2022, allowing larger quantities and eliminating the need to have liquids scanned separately.
With a week to go, there’s no chance of that happening. But could the stress subside by 2024? Simon Calder, former security guard at Gatwick Airport and current Independent travel correspondent, can help you.
What are the rules for travelers’ carry-on baggage?
Rules about what you can pack in your carry-on have evolved in response to successful attacks and the like over the decades.
No weapons, whether firearms, knives or explosives, may be carried. But there are also strict rules regarding liquids, aerosols, gels, pastes, lotions and cosmetics, extending even to yogurts and soft cheeses.
How did the rule of liquids originate?
In August 2006, the aviation industry and bewildered passengers woke up to find that passenger safety rules had literally tightened overnight. The government has announced that it has uncovered a terrorist plot to blow up transatlantic jets from Heathrow to North America.
The perpetrators aimed to take the ingredients for improvised explosive devices on board a number of aircraft. The ingredients, derived from hydrogen peroxide, were to be concealed in soft drink containers.
The terrorists aimed to assemble the bombs on board before detonating them and destroying the plane; they were later convicted of offenses including conspiracy to kill and conspiracy to cause explosions.
British airline bosses were called in the early hours of August 10, 2006 to be told their passengers would be banned from carrying anything other than a handbag or wallet into an aircraft cabin. Even pens were banned on transatlantic flights, on the grounds that the ink they contained was a liquid.
A concession was made, for breastfeeding mothers: they could bring milk for their baby through the checkpoint, but only if they tasted it first to prove it was real.
Baggage systems could not cope with two or three times the normal number of items, and Heathrow Airport came to a near standstill. Flight networks elsewhere in the UK and Europe have also been affected.
So what ?
Three months later, the rules were relaxed but with strict limits that prevail today. No container can exceed 100 ml and they must be transported in a transparent resealable plastic bag with a maximum volume of one litre.
Even a very modest relaxation of the rules to allow airport drink purchases to pass through security checkpoints in a sealed, tamper-evident security bag (Steb) has been significantly delayed in implementation.
Many passengers are still caught off guard and lose their expensive purchases at the airport, as drinks are not permitted through the airport where they are changing planes.
The limits were introduced as a temporary measure while airport security technology caught up. But progress has been painfully slow.
Is there a technological solution?
Yes, and it is already in use at airports such as Shannon in the West of Ireland where liquids, gels, pastes, lotions and cosmetics in containers of all sizes are cleared through security.
Expensive scanners use computed tomography (CT), as used in medical scanners. The machines can analyze the molecular structure of the contents of a passenger bag, detect any potential threats and present security guards with a three-dimensional image.
Why are we waiting?
Progress in improving airport technology has been painfully slow. In 2019 the government has asked all major UK airports to have advanced CT scanners at security checkpoints by December 1, 2022.
Boris Johnson said at the time: By making travel through UK airports easier than ever, this new equipment will help reinforce the vital role our airports play in securing the UK’s position as a global hub for trade, tourism and investment.
That didn’t happen: during the Covid-19 pandemic, airports suffered catastrophic losses as passenger numbers plummeted and weren’t required to make the multi-million pound investment needed.
What happens now?
London Heathrow, which is by far the UK’s busiest airport, is in the process of installing the necessary machinery. Airports chief executive John Holland-Kaye said The temperature that Heathrow received a mid-2024 deadline from the DfT.
Until then, the normal experience for passengers will be that liquids will remain in bags, he said.
If the unconfirmed DfT instruction applies to other major airports, so would Gatwick, Manchester, Stansted, Luton, Edinburgh, Birmingham, Glasgow, Bristol, Belfast International, Newcastle, Liverpool , Leeds Bradford, East Midlands, London City, Aberdeen, Belfast City, Southampton, Jersey, Cardiff and Southend (these are airports with more than one million passengers per year in 2019).
So everything is fine, then?
Not necessarily: passenger confusion is a constant problem for aviation security. Nothing has changed yet, although some travelers may assume that is the case.
In response to the story of The temperaturesaid a Department for Transport (DfT) spokesperson The Independent: Passengers at UK airports must not carry containers of liquid larger than 100ml through security checks, and liquids and electronic devices must be removed from carry-on baggage at airport security checkpoints.
That’s not entirely true: at some smaller Scottish airports, including Barra, Campbeltown and Tiree, there have been no security checks since 2017.
Around the world, lack of compliance is a key issue for aviation security professionals and passengers.
At many airports, liquids are restricted but can remain in the traveller’s bag. Laptops and tablets such as iPads must be removed in the UK and many other countries, but in some countries they may not.
In Israel, the procedures are entirely different. Authorities say: Passengers must arrive three hours before departure for the security check procedure. There are sometimes intense interrogations by officials and laptops have to be removed. But liquids are allowed without restriction.
The main problem: passengers shouldn’t expect aviation safety to be the same all over the world (or even the whole of the UK).
Will it cost me more?
Airports that collectively invest hundreds of millions of pounds will be looking for a return and that could include increased fees. But the new technology is expected to reduce personnel costs, which means savings for airports.
Willie Walsh, chief executive of the International Air Transport Association (Iata) representing airlines around the world, said: Implementing this technology shouldn’t come with a big bill. In fact, simplified processes should bring significant efficiency gains.
Rapid deployment should be possible. The technology has already been used successfully and for a long time in various airports around the world with measurable improvements in the passenger experience.
Will aviation security remain a permanent pain?
No. In 2019, the International Air Transport Association (Iata) described the current security situation as no longer sustainable. He has worked with airports for over a decade on a project called Smart Security.
Ultimately, metal detectors and many passenger security checks should be eliminated, with technology assessing possible threats more efficiently than humans staring at screens.
The passenger should be able to walk unmolested along a corridor flanked by detectors, barely aware that he is being checked.
Checkpoints will still be staffed, but security personnel will be freed up to do what people do best, which is to study passenger behavior and identify persons of interest for further investigation. thorough.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/travel/news-and-advice/liquids-flight-rule-heathrow-airport-securty-b2239223.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Airport security liquids dominate what’s changing?
- The Bookseller – News – Hachette UK Acquires Welbeck Publishing Group
- December entertainment at the aquarium | Culture & Leisure
- Bank of America CEO: Jobs report backs ‘mild’ recession forecast
- Factsheet: US-EU Trade Technology Council Drives Concrete Actions on Transatlantic Cooperation
- “It couldn’t be worse,” says monarchy expert of Harry-Meghan Netflix show
- Gunman who shot Lady Gaga’s dog walker and stole French bulldogs in Hollywood sentenced to 21 years in prison
- Colorado Avalanche Gameday: Last Stop in Philly
- Former ‘Say Yes To The Dress’ Creator Opens Up About His Career Pivot
- Stocks struggle against fears of Fed tightening
- Higher mortality from myocarditis after virus than after COVID Vax
- A small earthquake strikes near San Jose that was felt by the residents of San Francisco