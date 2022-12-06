Politics
‘Prime Minister Narendra Modi Violated Model Code of Conduct’: Congress Says BJP Uses Government Machinery to Influence Gujarat Assembly Poll | India News
Ahmedabad (Gujarat): Amid the second phase of voting in Gujarat, Congress on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of violating the model code of conduct, according to media reports. Congress alleged the prime minister violated the model code by hosting a roadshow after casting his vote. The BJP, however, argued that no code of conduct had been breached, with Prime Minister Modi merely calling on voters to vote.
Gujarat Congress leader Jagdish Thakor alleged an “atmosphere of fear” in the state and said it showed “the BJP is losing”, adding that “Baldev Thakor has been contesting from Kalol and that it was turned into a police camp. There was an atmosphere of fear. This shows that the BJP is losing and with the help of the police and the machinery of government they are influencing the poll. Our workers and our leaders will fight bravely and win.
“Congress is winning. Our candidate Kanti Kharadi was attacked last night and could not be found for 3 hours. We called EC, arrived in Gandhinagar at 1:30 am and called them to come and talk to ANI .
Also read: ‘Bahut mehnat karte hain, thoda aaram bhi karo’: PM Modi’s brother tells him
Thakor further said that the BJP was trying to influence the assembly elections with the help of the police and the government apparatus, adding that “our candidate Kanti Kharadi was attacked last night and was nowhere to be found for 3 hours”. Notably, voting for the second phase of the Assembly polls started at 8am today in 93 Assembly constituencies in 14 districts in North and Central Gujarat.
Meanwhile, in Delhi, Congress spokesman Pawan Khera told reporters: “On election day, Prime Minister Modi toured for two and a half hours while he was going to vote. He will do appeal to the EC against this, it seems that the Electoral Commission is voluntarily under pressure.”
The Gujarat Congress has alleged electoral malfeasance by the ruling BJP in the ongoing assembly elections and said the party was “influencing the poll” with “help from the police and the machinery of government”.
Earlier on Saturday, Jagdish Thakor said there was nothing wrong with people assuming that the opposition party would make someone from the other backward class (OBC) the next chief minister if the party was winning the polls in the State Assembly.
Thakor’s comments came in response to rumors on social media that Congress was considering giving the CM position to someone from the OBC and appointing three deputy CMs to accommodate members of other castes.
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Shankersinh Vaghela said a change from the 27-year rule of the BJP is visible, adding that most of the segments that will vote in the second phase of the assembly elections are at OBC majority.
Vaghela told ANI, “In the 2nd phase, the majority OBC Assembly segments will vote. Congress has played its cards of the leading ministerial candidate probably being an OBC. So I think the center of the Gujarat, North Gujarat and this whole region will vote for Cong. I see a change in the BJP rule of 27 years.”
In the 2nd phase, the assembly segments with an OBC majority will vote. The Congress has played its CM candidate cards probably being an OBC so I think Central Gujarat, North Gujarat and all that region will vote for Cong. I see a change in the rule of BJP 27-year-old: Ex-Guj CM Shankersinh Vaghela pic.twitter.com/eku9mSRhI8
ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2022
Notably, polling for the second and final phase of Gujarat Assembly elections for 93 Assembly constituencies in 14 districts in North and Central Gujarat started at 8 a.m. Monday amid security measures. strict. No less than 833 candidates from 61 parties are running in the second phase of the Gujarat elections, the fate of which will be decided by more than 2.51 million voters.
(With ANI inputs)
|
Sources
2/ https://zeenews.india.com/india/pm-narendra-modi-violated-model-code-of-conduct-congress-says-bjp-using-govt-machinery-to-influence-gujarat-assembly-polling-2544239.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- ‘Prime Minister Narendra Modi Violated Model Code of Conduct’: Congress Says BJP Uses Government Machinery to Influence Gujarat Assembly Poll | India News
- Airport security liquids dominate what’s changing?
- The Bookseller – News – Hachette UK Acquires Welbeck Publishing Group
- December entertainment at the aquarium | Culture & Leisure
- Bank of America CEO: Jobs report backs ‘mild’ recession forecast
- Factsheet: US-EU Trade Technology Council Drives Concrete Actions on Transatlantic Cooperation
- “It couldn’t be worse,” says monarchy expert of Harry-Meghan Netflix show
- Gunman who shot Lady Gaga’s dog walker and stole French bulldogs in Hollywood sentenced to 21 years in prison
- Colorado Avalanche Gameday: Last Stop in Philly
- Former ‘Say Yes To The Dress’ Creator Opens Up About His Career Pivot
- Stocks struggle against fears of Fed tightening
- Higher mortality from myocarditis after virus than after COVID Vax