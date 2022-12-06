‘Prime Minister Narendra Modi Violated Model Code of Conduct’: Congress Says BJP Uses Government Machinery to Influence Gujarat Assembly Poll | India News

Ahmedabad (Gujarat): Amid the second phase of voting in Gujarat, Congress on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of violating the model code of conduct, according to media reports. Congress alleged the prime minister violated the model code by hosting a roadshow after casting his vote. The BJP, however, argued that no code of conduct had been breached, with Prime Minister Modi merely calling on voters to vote.

Gujarat Congress leader Jagdish Thakor alleged an “atmosphere of fear” in the state and said it showed “the BJP is losing”, adding that “Baldev Thakor has been contesting from Kalol and that it was turned into a police camp. There was an atmosphere of fear. This shows that the BJP is losing and with the help of the police and the machinery of government they are influencing the poll. Our workers and our leaders will fight bravely and win.

“Congress is winning. Our candidate Kanti Kharadi was attacked last night and could not be found for 3 hours. We called EC, arrived in Gandhinagar at 1:30 am and called them to come and talk to ANI .

Also read: ‘Bahut mehnat karte hain, thoda aaram bhi karo’: PM Modi’s brother tells him

Thakor further said that the BJP was trying to influence the assembly elections with the help of the police and the government apparatus, adding that “our candidate Kanti Kharadi was attacked last night and was nowhere to be found for 3 hours”. Notably, voting for the second phase of the Assembly polls started at 8am today in 93 Assembly constituencies in 14 districts in North and Central Gujarat.

Meanwhile, in Delhi, Congress spokesman Pawan Khera told reporters: “On election day, Prime Minister Modi toured for two and a half hours while he was going to vote. He will do appeal to the EC against this, it seems that the Electoral Commission is voluntarily under pressure.”

The Gujarat Congress has alleged electoral malfeasance by the ruling BJP in the ongoing assembly elections and said the party was “influencing the poll” with “help from the police and the machinery of government”.

Earlier on Saturday, Jagdish Thakor said there was nothing wrong with people assuming that the opposition party would make someone from the other backward class (OBC) the next chief minister if the party was winning the polls in the State Assembly.

Thakor’s comments came in response to rumors on social media that Congress was considering giving the CM position to someone from the OBC and appointing three deputy CMs to accommodate members of other castes.

Former Gujarat Chief Minister Shankersinh Vaghela said a change from the 27-year rule of the BJP is visible, adding that most of the segments that will vote in the second phase of the assembly elections are at OBC majority.

Vaghela told ANI, “In the 2nd phase, the majority OBC Assembly segments will vote. Congress has played its cards of the leading ministerial candidate probably being an OBC. So I think the center of the Gujarat, North Gujarat and this whole region will vote for Cong. I see a change in the BJP rule of 27 years.”

In the 2nd phase, the assembly segments with an OBC majority will vote. The Congress has played its CM candidate cards probably being an OBC so I think Central Gujarat, North Gujarat and all that region will vote for Cong. I see a change in the rule of BJP 27-year-old: Ex-Guj CM Shankersinh Vaghela pic.twitter.com/eku9mSRhI8 ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2022

Notably, polling for the second and final phase of Gujarat Assembly elections for 93 Assembly constituencies in 14 districts in North and Central Gujarat started at 8 a.m. Monday amid security measures. strict. No less than 833 candidates from 61 parties are running in the second phase of the Gujarat elections, the fate of which will be decided by more than 2.51 million voters.

(With ANI inputs)