Cianjur, Jokowi Earthquake Victim Resettlement Review: 200 Houses Will Be Built Soon

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo directly observed the progress of the construction of earthquake-resistant houses in Sirnagalih village, Cilaku district, Regency Cianjuron Monday (5/12/2022).

The location is one of the relocation sites for affected residents the Cianjur earthquake.

According to the president, 200 earthquake-resistant houses for residents will be built there.

“Yes, this is the place of the first relocation. About 200 houses will be built here, for example, there are already earthquake-proof houses,” he said. Jokowi in a press release quoted from a press release from the presidential secretariat.

Also read: Jokowi: We see refugees in Cianjur in good health

Apart from these places, according to Jokowi, the government is also preparing to build 1,600 similar houses in other places.

Relocation is a priority for residents whose homes are at the epicenter of the earthquake, especially in Cugenang district.

“The locations (houses) that were in the center of the earthquake, mainly in Cugenang, will be moved here and to the second location earlier,” he said.

Meanwhile, houses of residents who are not relocated will receive compensation assistance, the amount of which will adjust to the level of damage, i.e. 50 million rupees each for heavily damaged houses, 25 million rupees for moderately damaged houses and 10 million rupees. million for slightly damaged houses. .

For the badly damaged houses, the president indicated that some were moved, others were rebuilt on the spot.

“Some of those that were badly damaged were moved and some weren’t. If the place is dangerous, it’s on a fault line, the fault line is what’s moved. Those who don’t ‘were not built are in the same place,” he added. Jokowi said.

Also read: Jokowi seeks compensation for damaged houses in Cianjur Submitted on Thursday, directly or through savings

Meanwhile, the Director General of Housing at the Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing, Iwan Suprijanto, said the house to be built on a 2.5-hectare plot in Sirnagalih village will be constructed using the technology of earthquake-resistant housing or the Simple Healthy Instant House (RISHA).

Each house is type 36 and is built on an area of ​​75 square meters.

“We started this construction 10 days after the disaster. After the declaration of this land clear and clean based on the technical justification from the Geological Agency and then from the BMKG,” Iwan said.

“Then spatially it is in line with the residential area development plan and the PUPR ministry’s rationale of being able to build there,” he said.

Also Read: Jokowi: Relocation of houses affected by Cianjur earthquake begins today

On the site which constitutes the first phase of relocation, out of the first 200 units to be built, Iwan aims for the first 80 units to be completed by the end of December 2022.

Then, the remaining 120 units should be completed no later than the third week of January 2023 so that by the end of January 2023, all houses can be occupied.

“Thanks Al Hamdulillah, in addition the terrain is also relatively easy, flat, so the drinking water network is also available, you just have to plug in the house connection, the electricity network is also available, we have coordinated to pull it to this location so that this location at the end of January is also a very good location, ready to live,” said Iwan.



Get updates Featured News and recent news every day on Kompas.com. Let’s join the Telegram group “Kompas.com News Update”, how to click on the link https://t.me/kompascomupdate, then join. First you need to install the Telegram app on your mobile phone.

